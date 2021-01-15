IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Martin Luther King, wife Coretta's meeting place to get $9.5 million memorial
This artist's rendering provided by MASS Design Group illustrates a proposed monument entitled "The Embrace," consisting of four 22-foot-high intertwined bronze arms. As cities and states continue to grapple with the legacy of controversial monuments, Boston is moving forward with a major effort commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Organizers are building what they say will be the country's largest memorial dedicated to racial equity at the site of a 1965 civil rights rally that MLK led on the city's historic Boston Common.(Associated Press)
This artist's rendering provided by MASS Design Group illustrates a proposed monument entitled "The Embrace," consisting of four 22-foot-high intertwined bronze arms. As cities and states continue to grapple with the legacy of controversial monuments, Boston is moving forward with a major effort commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Organizers are building what they say will be the country's largest memorial dedicated to racial equity at the site of a 1965 civil rights rally that MLK led on the city's historic Boston Common.(Associated Press)
art culture

Martin Luther King, wife Coretta's meeting place to get $9.5 million memorial

A major memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is moving forward in Boston, where they met and studied in the 1950s.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:10 PM IST

A major memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is moving forward in Boston, where they met and studied in the 1950s.

King Boston, the privately funded organization coordinating the estimated $9.5 million project, said this week that fabrication of a roughly 22-foot-high bronze sculpture depicting four arms embracing is expected to begin in March after years of planning.

When unveiled late next year, “The Embrace” will be one of the country’s largest new memorials dedicated to racial equity, the organization says. It will be installed on Boston Common near the site of a 1965 rally and march led by MLK, who would have turned 92 on Friday.

Imari Paris Jeffries, King Boston's executive director, said organizers hope their broader effort serves as a model for how public monuments can spark positive action in the wake of the national reckoning on racism sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

Besides the King memorial, the organization is also raising money to build an economic justice center in Roxbury, a historically Black neighborhood in Boston where MLK preached. It also plans to launch an annual gathering exploring issues of race and equity.

“It's not only how symbols and monuments represent this commitment to equity and inclusion," Jeffries said. "It's also about how research, data and policy work to find new solutions, and how we use the arts and humanities to ground us.”

Dr. Vicki Crawford, director of the MLK collection at Morehouse College, the civil right’s leader’s alma mater in Atlanta, Georgia, said the Boston project also stands out because it honors the sizeable contributions of Coretta Scott King alongside her husband.

She founded the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta and led the successful push to make his birthday a national holiday after his assassination in 1968.

“She hasn’t received adequate recognition for institutionalizing his philosophy of nonviolence,” Crawford said. “He could not have done it without her by his side.”

Other recent monuments to MLK include a bronze statue on Georgia Capitol grounds, dedicated in 2017, and the towering granite likeness off the National Mall that opened in 2011.

King Boston was launched in 2017 to address what organizers viewed as a glaring deficiency, considering MLK spent some of his formative years in Boston. The Georgia native earned a doctorate in theology from Boston University and was assistant minister at the city’s Twelfth Baptist Church.

The memorial effort was later broadened to honor Coretta Scott King, who earned a degree in music education from the New England Conservatory. It has been further expanded to also recognize Boston civil rights leaders during the 1960s, whose names will be memorialized in the surrounding plaza.

Like other racial justice efforts, Jeffries said King Boston has been bolstered by civic activism following Floyd's killing. The organization collected roughly $8 million of the total $12 million it has raised to date in roughly eight months last year, he said.

The project also comes as Boston, which was scarred by violent protests over efforts to desegregate its public schools in the 1970s, is enjoying something of a “Black Renaissance,” Jeffries said.

The city of almost 700,000 residents, roughly a quarter of them Black, now has its first Black police commissioner and is also home to the state's first Black female district attorney and the state’s first Black congresswoman. Soon, New England’s largest city will also have its first Black and first female mayor.

“It seems with every passing day this piece becomes so necessary,” said Hank Willis Thomas, the Brooklyn artist who designed the Boston memorial. “I never imagined how prescient this would be.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
martin luther king jr martin luther king
app
Close
e-paper
This artist's rendering provided by MASS Design Group illustrates a proposed monument entitled "The Embrace," consisting of four 22-foot-high intertwined bronze arms. As cities and states continue to grapple with the legacy of controversial monuments, Boston is moving forward with a major effort commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Organizers are building what they say will be the country's largest memorial dedicated to racial equity at the site of a 1965 civil rights rally that MLK led on the city's historic Boston Common.(Associated Press)
This artist's rendering provided by MASS Design Group illustrates a proposed monument entitled "The Embrace," consisting of four 22-foot-high intertwined bronze arms. As cities and states continue to grapple with the legacy of controversial monuments, Boston is moving forward with a major effort commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Organizers are building what they say will be the country's largest memorial dedicated to racial equity at the site of a 1965 civil rights rally that MLK led on the city's historic Boston Common.(Associated Press)
art culture

Martin Luther King, wife Coretta's meeting place to get $9.5 million memorial

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:10 PM IST
A major memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is moving forward in Boston, where they met and studied in the 1950s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.(ANI)
On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha: Artist prepares Indian army tank model using matchsticks

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:27 PM IST
On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Painting for the original cover of "The Blue Lotus" (Lotus Bleu) Tintin comic book (1936), is displayed before being auctioned by Artcurial in Paris, France January 13, 2021.(Reuters)
Painting for the original cover of "The Blue Lotus" (Lotus Bleu) Tintin comic book (1936), is displayed before being auctioned by Artcurial in Paris, France January 13, 2021.(Reuters)
art culture

Tintin comic book art by Herge breaks auction record at $3.1 million

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The 1936 work in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor was destined as a cover for “The Blue Lotus,” the fifth volume of the adventures of Tintin, a young reporter created by Herge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley's jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley.(Pixabay)
Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley's jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley.(Pixabay)
art culture

Elvis Presley's Graceland starting virtual tours

AP, Memphis, Tennessee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Elvis Presley's Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can't travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The glowing face of one of Venezuela’s greatest athletes seems to invigorate a corner of the country’s decaying capital, a splash of color and inspiration for increasingly grim times.(AP)
The glowing face of one of Venezuela’s greatest athletes seems to invigorate a corner of the country’s decaying capital, a splash of color and inspiration for increasingly grim times.(AP)
art culture

Venezuelan street artist seeks to inspire

AP, Caracas, Venezuela
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Wolfgang Salazar has gained increasing fame for his spray-painted murals of Venezuelans — heroes and everyday folk alike — at a time when the pandemic and economic hardship weigh upon his fellow citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A kolam is an Indian art form of geometric patterns, used as a sign of welcome.(ANI)
A kolam is an Indian art form of geometric patterns, used as a sign of welcome.(ANI)
art culture

Indian diaspora to welcome Biden, Harris with kolam tiles on inauguration day

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:10 PM IST
To welcome the US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on inauguration day, the Indian diaspora is making thousands of kolam tiles at US Capitol to help heal the divide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would dedicate the first phase of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam on January 16 to promote and showcase the vibrant art and cultural heritage of the state.(Unsplash)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would dedicate the first phase of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam on January 16 to promote and showcase the vibrant art and cultural heritage of the state.(Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala CM to dedicate Arts & Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam on January 16

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would dedicate the first phase of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam on January 16 to promote and showcase the vibrant art and cultural heritage of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event, to be held here at The Pink Lotus Academia on January 17, will witness performances by noted vocalist Ujwal Nagar and Sitarist Adnan Khan.(Unsplash )
The event, to be held here at The Pink Lotus Academia on January 17, will witness performances by noted vocalist Ujwal Nagar and Sitarist Adnan Khan.(Unsplash )
art culture

Music festival to bring back baithak-style classical singing

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The third edition of 'Swaradhyay' will aim to bring back the culture of 'baithak'-style Hindustani classical music and pay tributes to eminent musicians late Pt. Nikhil Bannerji and late Shri Prashant Thakur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the event, Gandhi said it was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action.(Unsplash)
Addressing the event, Gandhi said it was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action.(Unsplash)
art culture

Tamil culture, history, language essential for India's future, says Rahul Gandhi

ANI, Madurai (tamil Nadu) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Tamil culture, history and language are essential for the future of India and are needed to be respected, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on who is in Madurai to attend the traditional bull-taming sport, 'Jallikattu', and celebrate Pongal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the end of the Brexit transition period, galleries and collectors in London had to decide whether to stick with the U.K. or ship their works into the EU before the deadline.(Pixabay)
At the end of the Brexit transition period, galleries and collectors in London had to decide whether to stick with the U.K. or ship their works into the EU before the deadline.(Pixabay)
art culture

Millions of dollars of artworks left UK before Brexit cutoff

Bloomberg, United Kingdom
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Among the thousands of trucks backed up in Dover last month trying to get across the Channel, one was carrying a painting by Henri Matisse. A piece by the Argentine-born artist Lucio Fontana was also in the queue, along with tens of millions of dollars of other artworks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known cave painting: a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was made at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia. (Griffith University)
Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known cave painting: a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was made at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia. (Griffith University)
art culture

World’s oldest cave painting found in Indonesia, dates back around 45,500 years

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:17 PM IST
World’s oldest known cave painting found in Indonesia
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, people visit the exhibition 'Gurlitt : Status Report' at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany. German authorities say they have have now returned all 14 works from the art trove, accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt and so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule, to their heirs.(AP)
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, people visit the exhibition 'Gurlitt : Status Report' at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany. German authorities say they have have now returned all 14 works from the art trove, accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt and so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule, to their heirs.(AP)
art culture

Germany says it has handed over 14 works from 'Nazi looted' Gurlitt art trove

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:04 PM IST
German authorities have now handed over all 14 works from the art trove accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt that so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a bid to revive centuries-old Kashmiri art form known as "Ladishah", Syed Areej Safvi, a 25-year-old woman hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, performs the traditional folk ballad to tell tales in a satirical and humorous way.(ANI)
In a bid to revive centuries-old Kashmiri art form known as "Ladishah", Syed Areej Safvi, a 25-year-old woman hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, performs the traditional folk ballad to tell tales in a satirical and humorous way.(ANI)
art culture

Kashmir woman attempts to revive traditional folk ballad

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
In a bid to revive centuries-old Kashmiri art form known as "Ladishah", Syed Areej Safvi, a 25-year-old woman hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, performs the traditional folk ballad to tell tales in a satirical and humorous way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Camp Auschwitz T-shirt(Etsy)
The Camp Auschwitz T-shirt(Etsy)
art culture

Online retailer Etsy removes 'Camp Auschwitz' T-shirt after US Capitol rampage

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Online retailer Etsy Inc has removed a T-shirt with a 'Camp Auschwitz' slogan from its website after images of a man wearing a sweatshirt with the same words during the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week prompted a protest by the Auschwitz Memorial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of Tokyo's 23 wards, all but one have cancelled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors' congratulatory remarks online.(Reuters)
Of Tokyo's 23 wards, all but one have cancelled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors' congratulatory remarks online.(Reuters)
art culture

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under Covid's shadow

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:59 PM IST
On the second Monday in January every year, people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part in ceremonies in local event halls or other large-scale venues to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP