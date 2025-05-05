Maximise every space: This design trend is making small homes look luxe and lovely. Can you ace it too?

In modern interiors, minimalism and functionality go hand in hand, proving that less is truly more. As living spaces become more dynamic, the demand for versatile pieces that adapt to evolving needs is skyrocketing. Home interior design trend of less is more: Ways to create multifunctional spaces.(Images by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ritu Gupta, Founder and Interior Architect at Nadora by Ritu Gupta, shared, “The key to creating a multifunctional space is smart furniture choices, such as sofa beds, extendable dining tables, and modular seating that adapt to various needs. Hidden storage solutions, like built-in cabinets, under-bed compartments, and wall-mounted shelves, help maximise space while maintaining a clean aesthetic. Flexible layouts play a crucial role—movable partitions, foldable desks and nesting tables allow spaces to transform effortlessly.”

Enhance your space with a stylish sofa cum bed with storage for both comfort and convenience.

She highlighted, “Neutral colour palettes and streamlined designs ensure a cohesive look, making a room feel open and airy. Lastly, integrating technology, such as smart lighting, retractable screens, and automated furniture, enhances convenience without cluttering the space. By focusing on quality over quantity, multifunctional spaces can be both stylish and practical, offering seamless adaptability to modern lifestyles while maintaining an uncluttered, elegant appeal.”

Genius hacks to make every inch work double time

According to Amruth Sampige, Co-founder of Dash Square, multifunctional furniture is redefining home design in 2025, blending practicality with aesthetic appeal. He revealed, “From sleek sofa beds to extendable dining tables and storage-savvy coffee tables, these smart solutions offer functionality without compromising style. Home offices, in particular, are embracing this trend, with convertible desks and ergonomic chairs ensuring comfort and efficiency in compact settings.”

Multifunctional furniture ideas for small spaces

The expert pointed out that the rise of open-plan living has further pushed the need for adaptable designs, creating fluid spaces that cater to work, relaxation and socialising. Amruth Sampige asserted, “Multifunctional furniture champions sustainability by promoting conscious consumption — fewer pieces mean less clutter and a reduced environmental footprint. As we move forward, these ingenious designs are set to become staples in modern homes, proving that smart living is all about making the most of every square foot.”