Meet the daredevil who captured some of the world’s first aerial photographs

When shooting from a small, open-top aircraft, it is advisable not to hold on to anything. That way, the arms stay clear of the fuselage and vibrations do not blur the photograph. “If one’s right leg is tied to the seat with a scarf or a piece of rope, it is possible to work in perfect security and to move freely in all directions.” Buckham in 1918. As a Royal Air Force pilot, he survived nine crash landings during World War 1, and went on to fearlessly shoot volcanoes, castles and more. (Collection of Richard and John Buckham) That’s Alfred Buckham, describing how he took his remarkable aerial photographs, in an interview with Amateur Photographer magazine in 1929. If that sounds insanely risky (please don’t try any of it, anywhere), it was. “My journey nearly came to an abrupt conclusion over Buenos Aires,” Buckham said, in another interview, this time with London’s Morning Post, in 1933. As he drew back out of a window, the door of the airplane cabin swung open. “The safety catch was broken.” This was what it took to capture some of the world’s first aerial views. The small craft of the time were little more than sheets of canvas stretched over wooden frames. The cameras were large, bulky and far from effective unless used very precisely. None of which bothered Buckham. He was just delighted he could pick an occupation that allowed him to combine his loves of flying and photography. He would go on to build a legacy that won him fame, a reputation as a daredevil, and numerous awards. The Morning Post commissioned him to write a series of articles about his adventures, because people wanted to know just how he captured these images.

Scotland’s Forth Bridge spans a slender river, with its three magnificent steel arches in clear but minute view, in an image from 1918. (Galleries of Scotland; Richard and John Buckham)

It would have delighted him to know that, 70 years after his death, more than 100 of his pictures, along with personal objects such as letters, photos and travel journals, are on display at the National Galleries of Scotland until April 19, in a show titled Alfred Buckham: Daredevil Photographer. “He was very proud of what he achieved. Some of his mishaps in the air were most definitely accidental, but none of his photographs were — because he put so much time and care into crafting the perfect aerial view,” says exhibition curator Louise Pearson. It helped that heights didn’t scare him. Buckham began his career as a photographer in London in 1905, after some failed experiments with painting. As a Royal Air Force pilot, he went on to survive nine crash landings during World War 1, and serve as the first head of aerial reconnaissance for the Royal Navy. After the war, he became determined to make history with his images. And he did. In a spectacular 1918 photograph, Scotland’s Forth Bridge spans a slender river, with its three magnificent steel arches in clear but minute view. In others, volcanic craters send up smoke in Guatemala and Mexico. “As if resentful of being photographed, (it) suddenly cast a cloud of choking, sulphurous gas upon us, an unpleasant experience which engendered greater caution in the next approach,” Buckham told The Morning Post, describing a day spent capturing images of Mexico’s active Popocatepetl volcano. A SHOT ABOVE THE REST

Smoke rises from Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano, in an image captured in 1930. (Galleries of Scotland; Richard and John Buckham)