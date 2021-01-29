IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Meet the researcher seeking survival hacks from a time before the dinosaurs
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
art culture

Meet the researcher seeking survival hacks from a time before the dinosaurs

GVR Prasad, one of India’s leading palaeontologists, believes his field could hold the key to how life survived after each of Earth’s previous mass extinction events.
READ FULL STORY
By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST

GVR Prasad saw his first fossils when he was 14, just outside his village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It was during a field trip conducted by S Subbarao, an associate professor of geology who grew up in the same village and returned to visit every summer.

On this visit, Subbarao took some of the village kids on a trek around a local stone quarry and explained how the rocks there dated back to the time of Gondwanaland, having formed 120 million years earlier.

The fossils he pointed out were plant fossils, but Prasad would later learn that this was also the age of the dinosaurs. The period would become his life.

By age 17, having learnt of how India and South Africa, Antarctica and Australia were once so close, and how the Himalayas were created when India crashed into mainland Asia, Prasad had made up his mind to graduate in geology.

He is now one of India’s leading palaeontologists, with a PhD in the field, and teaches palaeontology at the University of Delhi. Since 1982, Prasad has gone on palaeontology field trips every year, to areas such as the Deccan volcanic province in central and western India, the Cauvery basin in southern India, the Pranhita-Godavari valley in south-central India and the Narmada valley in west-central India.

“My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” says Prasad, now 62-years-old.

Palaeontologists have a tough job, though, he says. Interior regions are still difficult to access. Villagers are often suspicious of city folk, fearing that the outsiders want to take away their land. In areas like central and south-central India, there’s political and social unrest.

Right now, his work is close to home, at a dig site in the Adilabad district of Telangana. Prasad and his team are trying to piece together a puzzle of global proportions. “According to earlier findings, Gondwana or the current landmasses of Antarctica, South America, India and Africa, should have hosted similar fauna as they were once the single supercontinent,” Prasad says. “But we have found fossils of mammal groups from the Jurassic age (160 million years ago) in India that have closely related forms in Europe, North America, and Asia, which were part of another supercontinent known as Laurasia. We are trying to find out the reason behind this.”

Among other things, discovering how this happened could help scientists understand how ecosystems can change and life persist amid dramatically changing climate. “Earth has had several intervals of ice ages and greenhouse conditions and several mass extinctions. Life has always returned, even if in a different shape and form. By studying fossils we can learn more about how life has evolved in the past to adapt to changing environments.”

At least once a year, Prasad also returns to his village. There isn’t anyone there today who is as riveted by the tales of Gondwanaland as he was as a boy.

“I suppose the work that I leave behind from my studies on the evolution of various vertebrate groups in India during the Mesozoic era, a time when dinosaurs ruled the land, will be my legacy. As well as the dedicated students who will form a much-required future workforce for the fast-dwindling palaeontological community of India,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
Rajshri Deshpande with the children of Pandhari. She helped rebuild the crumbling local zilla parishad school and has set up a sewing centre for women in a neighbouring village too. She continues to work as an actor. “I want to continue doing memorable things in both worlds,” she says.
art culture

A canal, a school, 200 toilets: Actor Rajshri Deshpande’s new double role

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Deshpande has been spending part of her time in drought-prone rural Maharashtra, helping rebuild in a village called Pandhari. “My father was a cotton farmer and I can never forget his struggle,” she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
Prasad at a dig site in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. “My most exciting find has been a 66-million-year-old fossil of the first cretaceous mammal that lived in the Deccan volcanic province,” he says.
art culture

Meet the researcher seeking survival hacks from a time before the dinosaurs

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST
GVR Prasad, one of India’s leading palaeontologists, believes his field could hold the key to how life survived after each of Earth’s previous mass extinction events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

A novel approach: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Adjacent to each other on the bookshelf in front of me are four favourite books
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)
art culture

Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Seth Rogen is all set to release his first book. According to the actor's mother, "it is not a memoir but more like a bunch of funny stories."
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
art culture

Loads to Carrie: Can Sex and the City’s second coming be better than its first?

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST
It’s been 17 years and the world has changed in ways that can’t be ignored. The long-promised reboot — And Just Like That... — will need more people of colour, more opinion, more shades of the rainbow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
art culture

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:36 PM IST
He said early on that he had no magic wand, yet magic is what he has wrought as India A and U-19 coach. How exactly did Dravid do it? Take a look at the steps that started out so small, and ended at the Gabba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
art culture

Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
art culture

Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Jointly developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Batasingaram
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
art culture

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

AP, Belgrade, Serbia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
art culture

Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
art culture

Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
art culture

Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
American woman Tobey King's crocheting skills tapped into the meme trend on Bernie Sanders with the iconic mittens, sold Bernie doll for over $20K and donated the money to charity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
art culture

Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
art culture

Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
art culture

Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town

Reuters, Cape Town
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In his "Beyond Walls" series, the 31-year-old graffiti artist links street and land art in cities across the world -- often depicting a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP