 Mysore pack: Inside a museum of gilded paintings - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mysore pack: Inside a museum of gilded paintings

BySukanya Datta
Jun 21, 2024 08:33 PM IST

A businessman has spent nearly four decades collecting Mysore-style paintings. His 600 works are now housed in an old home converted into a museum.

Typically tinged with gold, these canvases depict deities and, sometimes, imposing rulers. Seen above is the Ramapattabhisheka or the coronation or Rama. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
Typically tinged with gold, these canvases depict deities and, sometimes, imposing rulers. Seen above is the Ramapattabhisheka or the coronation or Rama. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
Mysore paintings are characterised by figures with oval faces, almond-shaped eyes and protruding chins, often designed to bear a resemblance to the Wodeyar kings themselves. Above, a depiction of Krishna with his eight consorts. The different avatars of Krishna, Vishnu and Devi are commonly portrayed in these paintings. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
Mysore paintings are characterised by figures with oval faces, almond-shaped eyes and protruding chins, often designed to bear a resemblance to the Wodeyar kings themselves. Above, a depiction of Krishna with his eight consorts. The different avatars of Krishna, Vishnu and Devi are commonly portrayed in these paintings. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
This style of paintings was initially created out of a demand for home shrines. At the time, deities for worship were primarily in the form of sculptures, which were too big for family shrines. Seen above is a painting of Bagalamukhi, one of the 10 forms of Devi. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
This style of paintings was initially created out of a demand for home shrines. At the time, deities for worship were primarily in the form of sculptures, which were too big for family shrines. Seen above is a painting of Bagalamukhi, one of the 10 forms of Devi. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
A view of one of the galleries. The museum is named after Singh’s late father, who bought him the house in which it sits. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
A view of one of the galleries. The museum is named after Singh’s late father, who bought him the house in which it sits. (Courtesy Ramsingh Museum)
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Mysore pack: Inside a museum of gilded paintings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On