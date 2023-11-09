close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / National Education Day 2023: Date, history and significance

National Education Day 2023: Date, history and significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Nov 09, 2023 02:43 PM IST

National Education Day 2023: From date to significance, here is all that you need to know about National Education Day.

National Education Day 2023: Education is the basic right of all human beings. It also forms the backbone of a strong and informed society. Education helps us to be aware of our surroundings, our lives and our society. It helps us to gain knowledge, learn lessons and turn the lessons into actions that can in turn help us to walk the path towards success. An educated and informed citizen of a country is an ideal citizen as he/she will think and work towards a better future – for themselves and also for the world. National Education Day is celebrated every year to understand the importance of education and how we can work towards making education a priority and easily accessible for all.

National Education Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate National Education Day for this year, here are a few facts that we should be aware of.

Date:

Every year, National Education Day is celebrated on November 11. This year, National Education Day falls on a Saturday. National Education Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad - India's first Education Minister.

History:

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister of independent India. He served the position from 1947 to 1958. His work towards making education better and accessible is applauded and respected. His contributions in the field of education and educational institutions are remembered – to commemorate the same, The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced his birthday to be celebrated as National Education Day. Since 2008, National Education Day has been celebrated.

Significance:

National Education Day is celebrated in schools, colleges and educational institutions. By organising different types of programmes including seminars, conferences and activities, people spread awareness about the importance of education, the significance of literary and the necessity of making education accessible to every person in the country.

