Huge new 'Oracle' greets Rockefeller Center visitors in New York(Reuters)
New massive bronze 'Oracle' greets visitors in Rockefeller Center, New York

A 25-foot tall bronze sculpture, created by Harlem-based artist Sanford Biggers, now welcomes visitors at the Rockefeller Center in the New York City. The sculpture is a part of his exhibition and will be on view until June 29.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:55 AM IST

A massive new bronze sculpture welcomes visitors to Rockefeller Center in the New York landmark's first campus-wide show by a single artist.

The 25-foot (7.6 m) tall black "Oracle" with a huge head joins murals, flags and videos at the venue, all created by Sanford Biggers, whose artwork also includes music and performance.

The seated figure is part of the Harlem-based artist's Chimera series of sculptures that combine African masks and European figures to explore mythologies of those cultures.

"I've always been intrigued by Rockefeller Center for its architectural history and mythological references," Biggers said in a statement, calling the Art Deco-styled venue "an ideal context for myth creation."

The show by Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund was slated to open in September, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The works will be on view until 29 June, with plans to take the centerpiece sculpture on tour later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
sculpture rockefeller center new york city oracle + 2 more
