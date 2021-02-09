IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST

New York has revealed the launch of the NY PopsUp festival that will bring star-studded power-packed live performances back this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in order to revitalise the state's arts industry, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the country's most happening city is setting plans to bring back public live concerts in a safe way.

Ahead of one-year anniversary of its world-famous theatre stages being shut in the fear of Covid-19 induced pandemic, 'The Big Apple' has disclosed its plans to host free live pop-performances featuring major stars. The festival is set to begin on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.

Reportedly, the opening day performance will take place at the Javits Center, while the full run of 1000 performances will be spread geographically across every part of New York City and state. The program will climax in the fall with a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the opening of Little Island at Pier 55.

In order to avoid crowds, the government has kept the specific information confidential, while revealing that all the performances will be viewable online.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the iconic transit stations, parks, subway platforms, museums, street corners, fire escapes, parking lots, and state parks including iconic venues such as The SHED, The Apollo, Harlem Stage, La MaMa, and The Glimmerglass Festival's Alice Busch Opera Theater will be converted into stages and multidisciplinary flexible venues to allow indoor performances while practicing social distancing.

Cuomo said in a statement that "New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts."

The initial announcement of the stars listed Hugh Jackman, Renee Fleming, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patti Smith, Mandy Patinkin, J'Nai Bridges, Kenan Thompson, Gavin Creel, Garth Fagan, Larry Owens, Q-Tip, and Billy Porter as participants, with several others to join soon.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city music festival coronavirus
app
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
art culture

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

Reuters, Muar, Malaysia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been part of the festivities in the southeast Asian nation, but this year the Kun Seng Keng Lion & Dragon Dance Association has been brought down to earth with such public spectacles halted by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
art culture

Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

By Naina Arora, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
art culture

Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
'You should investigate who produced the fake item as it is extremely embarrassing that the Prime Minister of India inaugurated the exhibition with the fake item on display': Netaji's grandnephew Sugata Bose on the legendary freedom fighter's relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
art culture

Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
art culture

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
art culture

New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America

AP, Nashville
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:50 AM IST
  • The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
art culture

The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
It’s been 360 years since the Portuguese handed over a few malarial islands to the English, jumpstarting the story of Mumbai. What still remains of that era?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The famous painter Vinay Vango had just made a sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
His pieces, comprising of red, yellow and green peppers mounted on boards and tomatoes hanging from nets, will rot during the lifespan of the exhibition in Lagos. The decay reflects the food wasted during lockdowns last year, said the 30-year-old artist.(Reuters)
art culture

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Reuters, Lagos
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nigerian artist Olufela Omomkeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
art culture

An ode to the agony aunt

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:15 PM IST
No matter the question, they knew what we were asking: Do they like me? Am I doing okay? Did I make the right choice? And they always knew just what to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP