Painting a divine being

The motif of Lord Krishna has been omnipresent in Indian visual and performing arts, from inspiring classical dancers and thespians to painters and sculptors of all mediums. Vrindavan-based artist and Padma Shri recipient, Krishn Kanhai, known for his unique gold leaf paintings, is also one of the many artists who found his muse in Lord Krishna over the years.

Exhibiting about 40 of his paintings of what he calls the Contemporary Golden Krishna, the senior artist is happy to put up his first show in Delhi.

“Krishna is in all arts and interpreted by all artists in their way. No form of art is considered complete without Krishna. My father started doing gold paintings, and I’m continuing the tradition in a contemporary way. I work with mixed media — 24 karat gold leaf, acrylic and oil on canvas, carrying forward the essence of traditional techniques into contemporary. It’s 45 years of hard work that I’m exhibiting in Delhi for the first time,” says Kanhai, 61.

The artist’s use of gold leaf on his canvasses brings out vibrancy in them.

Padma Bhushan recipients and icons of Kuchipudi dance, Raja Radha Reddy, say, “Krishn Kanhai’s name has become familiar all over Bharat as a great, devoted painter. Whenever we see his painting exhibitions, we always recollect our memory of seeing the unique paintings at Ajanta and Ellora. We’re happy that his paintings are being exhibited in our Natya Tarangini art gallery.”

Catch It Live

What: The Painting Exhibition of Contemporary Golden Krishna

Where: Nandjeet Khemka Art Gallery, Natya Tarangini, Pushpa Vihar, Sector-6, Saket

When: April 28 to May 1

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi on Magenta Line

