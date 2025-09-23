Patio furniture that will bring comfort to your outdoor spaces: Top picks with stellar deals!
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 08:00 am IST
Upgrade your outdoor spaces with patio furniture that balances comfort and style. These picks highlight durable, versatile options perfect for all settings.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Knots Craft India Single Seater Swing Chair with Stand & Cushion Outdoor Indoor Balcony Garden Patio,Powder Coated Frame,UV Protected Wicker,Premium Cushion AF_in_020 View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Hindoro Rattan Wicker Wrought and Cast Iron Outdoor Patio Furniture Double Seater Swing for Adults & Kids with Stand and Cushion, 2 Person, Dark Brown Swing with Grey Cushion View Details
|
₹22,884
|
|
|
VNF S.S Hanging Swing Chair for Adults - Silver Finish | Hammock Hanging Swing for Balcony, Home Indoor & Outdoor Area | Strong and Durable Washable Jhula | Rust-Free Stainless Steel Swing - 3 Feet View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Vachheta Naresh 2-Seater Indoor & Outdoor Swing - Black and Maroon (50kg) | Upper Pipe Swing Jhula for Home and Blacony with Sturdy Stand | Strong 300 Kg Capacity Heavy Metal Swing View Details
|
₹12,179
|
|
|
DEVOKO Outdoor 5 Piece HDPE Wicker Conversation Sofa Set with All Weather Water-Resistant Cushions, Glass Top Table & Ottoman for Garden, Poolside, Backyard(Dark Brown & Cream) View Details
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
BRISHI Outdoor 4 Seater Sofa Set | Balcony Sofa | Patio Furniture Sets | Conversation Sets | Braid & Rope Garden Sofa Set (Beige), 220 cm, 70 cm View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details
|
₹23,450
|
|
|
OUTLIVING Garden Sofa Set Outdoor Sofa with Cushions and Center Table | Patio Furniture Set | Garden Backyard Sofa Conversation Sets for Living Room Home Office Balcony (5 Seater-Black) View Details
|
₹34,299
|
|
|
Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch View Details
|
₹10,399
|
|
|
DEVOKO Outdoor Conversation Hdpe Wicker Furniture Set with Cushions & Coffee Table for Small Space, Garden, Backyard, Porch, Pool (White & Light Green), 2 Seater View Details
|
₹13,346
|
|
|
Home furniture Wooden Foldable 2 Chair and Square Table Patio Coffee Tea Dining Set for Garden, Balcony and Outdoor Indoor Terrace Picnic Furniture View Details
|
₹10,698
|
|
|
BRISHI Braid & Rope Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 2 Chairs Set with Cushion (Beige and White), 61 cm, 81.3 cm View Details
|
₹12,699
|
|
|
VDIX Handmade Wooden Outdoor Adirondack Natural Brown Foldable Coffee Table, Patio End Table for Poolside Garden, Living Room, Bedroom, Small Spaces (Square) 13 Inch View Details
|
₹360.64
|
|
|
BM WOOD FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Foldable Patio Tea/Coffee Table | for Balcony, Garden and Outdoor | Square Table | Walnut Finish View Details
|
₹2,789
|
|
|
Livzing 2.5 Ft Height Adjustable Folding Picnic Table | Heavy-Duty HDPE Plastic & Metal Frame | Foldable Patio Table | Portable Outdoor Camping Table for Garden, Travel, Parties View Details
|
₹2,564.05
|
|
|
SkyGlamour Supreme Penta Round Plastic Table for Living Room Decor | Office | Indoor&Outdoor Use | Multipurpose Table | Round Plastic Table (Color: Mehandi Green; Qnt:1 Pcs.) View Details
|
₹2,137
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Outdoor Textilene Adjustable Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair with Pillow (Black) | Alloy Steel View Details
|
₹2,855.84
|
|
|
Nilkamal Plastic Chair for Living room | 3 Year Warranty | For Home, Living Room, Outdoor | Violet Colour | CRYSTALPP View Details
|
₹2,565
|
|
|
ITALICA Oxy Plastic Chair for Home, Office, Living Room/Glossy Finish Crystal Design Plastic Outdoor Chair/Patio Chairs for Balcony/Suitable for Indoor & Outdoor (5106, White Chair Set of 2, VF) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
IKEA ADDE Plastic Durable Chair Using for Office/Living Room/Reading/Indoor/Outdoor Chair (Black) View Details
|
₹1,395
|
|
View More Products