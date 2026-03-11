Photos show Iran's Golestan Palace before and after US-Israel attack: From 'heavenly ceiling' to shattered mirrors

While the palace was reportedly not a direct target, the shockwaves from explosions at nearby buildings have shattered the delicate 'heavenly' interiors that defined this 19th-century masterpiece.

The 'Versailles of Iran' — Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace — has become a casualty of the escalating regional conflict . Recent reports and social media documentation have revealed significant damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site following nearby airstrikes by US and Israel on March 2, 2026. Also read | Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions in Karnataka

A masterpiece shattered For centuries, the Golestan Palace stood as the crown jewel of the Qajar dynasty, blending traditional Persian craftsmanship with European architectural influences. The most striking feature of the palace is its ayeneh-kari, a traditional Iranian art form where thousands of tiny mirror fragments are arranged in intricate geometric patterns.

In a March 7 Instagram post, content creator Mae Sharifi described the ceilings as being ‘as close to heaven as possible,’ where light danced across every surface, creating an ethereal, shimmering atmosphere. Images shared on Reddit on March 3 and by news agencies show the devastating aftermath.

The Talar-e Aineh (Mirror Hall), which had completed renovations recently, now sits in ruins. The shockwaves caused the delicate mosaic mirrors to detach from the walls and ceilings, carpeting the floors in a snow of silvered glass.

The Takht-e-Marmar (Throne of Marble), one of the oldest sections of the complex, features a spectacular throne carved from pieces of yellow Yazd marble, surrounded by painted tilework and mirror mosaics. On-site documentation shared on Reddit showed that the ornate ceiling ornaments have now collapsed onto the marble platform. While the structural core remains intact, the decorative soul of the hall has been compromised.