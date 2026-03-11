Photos show Iran's Golestan Palace before and after US-Israel attack: From 'heavenly ceiling' to shattered mirrors
Tehran's Golestan Palace has suffered damage amid Iran's war with US and Israel – its intricate mirror work, known as ayeneh-kari, has been severely impacted.
The 'Versailles of Iran' — Tehran’s historic Golestan Palace — has become a casualty of the escalating regional conflict. Recent reports and social media documentation have revealed significant damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site following nearby airstrikes by US and Israel on March 2, 2026. Also read | Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions in Karnataka
While the palace was reportedly not a direct target, the shockwaves from explosions at nearby buildings have shattered the delicate 'heavenly' interiors that defined this 19th-century masterpiece.
A masterpiece shattered
For centuries, the Golestan Palace stood as the crown jewel of the Qajar dynasty, blending traditional Persian craftsmanship with European architectural influences. The most striking feature of the palace is its ayeneh-kari, a traditional Iranian art form where thousands of tiny mirror fragments are arranged in intricate geometric patterns.
In a March 7 Instagram post, content creator Mae Sharifi described the ceilings as being ‘as close to heaven as possible,’ where light danced across every surface, creating an ethereal, shimmering atmosphere. Images shared on Reddit on March 3 and by news agencies show the devastating aftermath.
The Talar-e Aineh (Mirror Hall), which had completed renovations recently, now sits in ruins. The shockwaves caused the delicate mosaic mirrors to detach from the walls and ceilings, carpeting the floors in a snow of silvered glass.
The Takht-e-Marmar (Throne of Marble), one of the oldest sections of the complex, features a spectacular throne carved from pieces of yellow Yazd marble, surrounded by painted tilework and mirror mosaics. On-site documentation shared on Reddit showed that the ornate ceiling ornaments have now collapsed onto the marble platform. While the structural core remains intact, the decorative soul of the hall has been compromised.
Damage across the citadel
The destruction extends through several of the palace’s primary structures. The Golestan Palace suffered significant damage, including displaced windows and a collapsed upper ceiling, shattered windows, and damage to the courtyard roof and framework. The Talar-e Almas (Diamond Hall) was also damaged, with some marble sections affected by debris. These areas featured notable decor and design elements, including traditional costumes, folk art, stained glass, and paintings.
‘Cultural heritage is precious’
Responding to the before-and-after pictures shared online, a Redditor said, "This is tragic… the craftsmanship lost is immense. Hopefully, they can restore it to its former glory with the talent still around. Cultural heritage is precious."
Another wrote, "I saw a lot of people commenting how 'It's just the mirrors that fell out, we can rebuild it'. While of course, there can always be rebuilding, these were not simple bathroom and window mirrors. This is ayeneh-kari, a sophisticated Persian craft (also popular in India) in which this brilliance is created using thousands of tiny handcrafted mirrors. Fortunately, I've heard Iran still has Ain-e-kari craftsmen that can do the rebuilding, but still it's going to require years and a lot of money in restoration efforts."
Click here to know what UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) has to say about ayeneh-kari, the art of mirror-work in Persian architecture. UNESCO, on March 2, also expressed concern over the protection of cultural heritage sites amidst escalating violence in the Middle East and is monitoring the situation.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More