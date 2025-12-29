Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Quilted bed covers under 2500; top-rated Amazon picks offering cosy comfort this winter on a budget

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 03:08 pm IST

Affordable quilted bed covers under ₹2500 bring warmth, style and comfort, making winter nights cosier with smart colours, prints, and budget-friendly picks.

BSB HOME 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover/Bedspread/Rajaai with 2 Pillow Case,(Luxurious,Beige Or Camle,90X100 Inches,254X228 Cm),1 Quilt 2 Matching Pillow Covers View Details checkDetails

Story@Home 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 400 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover/Bedspread/Rajaai with 2 Pillow Case,(Luxurious, Maroon,90X100 Inches,250X225 Cm),1 Quilt 2 Matching Pillow Covers View Details checkDetails

BSB HOME 100% Cotton Quilted/Ultrasonic 280 Tc Printed King Size Bed Cover/Bedsheet/Bedspread Comforter with 2 Pillow Shams/Cover, (Luxurious, 90 x100 inches, Floral Green White) View Details checkDetails

VAS COLLECTIONS Ultrasonic Bedcover Bedsheet Quilt Bedspread with 2 King Size Pillow Covers 90 x 100 inches Decorative Bed Cover King Size (Blue Grass) View Details checkDetails

MARS HOME CENTER Cotton 3-Piece Quilted King Size Bedcover/Bedsheet Set with 2 Pillow Covers, Soft, Lightweight (72x 78 Inches Plus 3 Layers of 16 Inches Frill) (Brandy Rose) View Details checkDetails

RD TREND All Weather 5 Pcs Glace Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid bedsheet for Double Bed/Quilted Bed Cover/Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Case,2 Cushion Cover (Luxurious,Pista Green, 90X100 Inches) View Details checkDetails

VAS COLLECTIONS Ultrasonic 280tc All Season Supersoft King Size bedcover/Rajaai Quilted Bedspread Ac Blanket/Comforter for Double Bed Durable and Lightweight 220 x 230 Cm (Lavendor) View Details checkDetails

RD TREND All Weather 5 Pcs Glace Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid bedsheet for Double Bed/Quilted Bed Cover/Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Case, 2 Cushion Cover(Luxurious,Ocean Blue, 90X100 Inches) View Details checkDetails

Quilted bed covers make winter beds feel inviting, and these options make it possible without pushing spending limits. Under 2500 options on Amazon mix warmth with style and keep bedrooms looking fresh. A good quilted bed cover offers gentle insulation while staying light enough for daily use. From soothing neutrals to cheerful prints, these picks suit modern homes and rental spaces alike. If a bedroom refresh is on the mind, a cosy Bed cover can change the mood instantly.

Soft quilted bed covers in calming colours add warmth, texture, and style, creating a snug winter bed setup at home.(AI generated)
The best quilted bed cover balances softness, durability and easy care, making cold nights more comfortable. Layer it over sheets, add cushions and enjoy restful sleep through the season. These budget picks prove comfort and visual appeal can coexist during chilly months without excess cost at home.

Top-rated quilted bed covers under 2500

1.

BSB HOME 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover/Bedspread/Rajaai with 2 Pillow Case,(Luxurious,Beige Or Camle,90X100 Inches,254X228 Cm),1 Quilt 2 Matching Pillow Covers
Soft textures make this quilted bed cover a cosy companion for winter nights. Lightweight yet warming, it brings comfort without weighing down the bed. Perfect for modern interiors, it blends effortlessly with neutral walls, wooden furniture and linen cushions. The subtle floral details add quiet charm, making it ideal for quick bedroom makeovers. A relaxed option among the best quilted bed cover picks for everyday living.

2.

Story@Home 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 400 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover/Bedspread/Rajaai with 2 Pillow Case,(Luxurious, Maroon,90X100 Inches,250X225 Cm),1 Quilt 2 Matching Pillow Covers
For bedrooms that need a touch of depth, this quilted bed cover provides warmth and presence. The snug cotton feel ensures comfort on colder evenings, while its solid maroon shade anchors the room. Pair it with cream bedding, brass accents or rich wood furniture for a balanced, stylish look. Ideal for festive refreshes or daily use, it’s a standout choice for anyone seeking the best quilted bed cover.

3.

BSB HOME 100% Cotton Quilted/Ultrasonic 280 Tc Printed King Size Bed Cover/Bedsheet/Bedspread Comforter with 2 Pillow Shams/Cover, (Luxurious, 90 x100 inches, Floral Green White)
Bring an uplifting vibe to winter bedrooms with this floral quilted bed cover. Its breathable cotton finish keeps nights cosy while adding subtle visual interest. The teal-and-white combination pairs beautifully with pale walls, natural wood furniture and soft green accents. Perfect for a seasonal refresh, it layers easily over sheets to provide warmth and style. A cheerful pick among the best quilted bed cover selections.

4.

VAS COLLECTIONS Ultrasonic Bedcover Bedsheet Quilt Bedspread with 2 King Size Pillow Covers 90 x 100 inches Decorative Bed Cover King Size (Blue Grass)
Designed for calm, organised bedrooms, this quilted bed cover adds gentle warmth without heaviness. Its soft cotton feel is perfect for cosy winter nights, while the solid blue shade keeps the room serene. Layer it over neutral sheets, pair with grey cushions or minimal decor to maintain a modern aesthetic. A practical and stylish choice among the best quilted bed cover options.

5.

MARS HOME CENTER Cotton 3-Piece Quilted King Size Bedcover/Bedsheet Set with 2 Pillow Covers, Soft, Lightweight (72"x 78" Inches Plus 3 Layers of 16 Inches Frill) (Brandy Rose)
Bedrooms with soft textures and delicate accents suit this quilted bed cover beautifully. The lightweight cotton keeps it cosy while frilled edges introduce subtle charm. Ideal for a makeover that balances style and comfort, it works well with cream walls, blush cushions and warm lighting. A refined yet approachable pick for the best quilted bed cover with decorative flair.

6.

RD TREND All Weather 5 Pcs Glace Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid bedsheet for Double Bed/Quilted Bed Cover/Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Case,2 Cushion Cover (Luxurious,Pista Green, 90X100 Inches)
A soft, refreshing feel makes this quilted bed cover ideal for winter bedrooms. Designed for daily use, it keeps the bed inviting while complementing traditional interiors. Layer it with ivory sheets, wooden furniture or subtle gold accents for a complete look. The set includes pillow covers for a coordinated style. A thoughtful choice among the best quilted bed cover picks for warmth and visual harmony.

7.

VAS COLLECTIONS Ultrasonic 280tc All Season Supersoft King Size bedcover/Rajaai Quilted Bedspread Ac Blanket/Comforter for Double Bed Durable and Lightweight 220 x 230 Cm (Lavendor)
For bedrooms that value serenity and ease, this quilted bed cover delivers lightweight warmth throughout winter. Its soft cotton fabric keeps the bed cosy without bulk, making it perfect for layering. Pair with pale neutrals, light wood and minimalist décor to maintain a restful aesthetic. A gentle yet practical option in the best quilted bed cover range, ideal for year-round comfort and simple bedroom makeovers.

8.

RD TREND All Weather 5 Pcs Glace Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid bedsheet for Double Bed/Quilted Bed Cover/Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Case, 2 Cushion Cover(Luxurious,Ocean Blue, 90X100 Inches)
Ocean blue brings a fresh, modern vibe to bedrooms while keeping winter nights cosy. This 5-piece quilted bed cover set includes an ultrasonic quilt, two pillow covers and two cushion covers, offering a complete, coordinated look. Lightweight yet warming, it layers easily over sheets without feeling heavy. Ideal for modern interiors, it pairs beautifully with white walls, soft greys or light wood furniture. A versatile choice for festive gifting, housewarmings or everyday comfort, making it one of the best quilted bed cover sets for a stylish, inviting bedroom.

Similar articles for you

Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under 20000

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

Can the Frido Glide Ergo Chair really fix your workday posture? I tried it all October, and here's how it held up

  • What should I look for in quilted bed covers under 2500?

    Focus on fabric quality and feel first. A soft cotton or cotton blend feels welcoming on cold nights. Check filling thickness and stitching style too — ultrasonic quilting often stays lighter and more comfortable. Pick colours and patterns that go well with your bedroom’s existing scheme for an easy refresh.

  • Can quilted bed covers keep me warm in winter?

    Yes. While they are not as heavy as thick duvets, many quilted bed covers offer enough warmth for mild to cool winter conditions. Layer them over sheets and add cushions for extra snugness.

  • How do I style quilted bed covers on my bed?

    Keep it simple by pairing a solid tone with patterned cushions, or match prints with plain sheets. Light neutrals look great with wood furniture and soft lighting, while richer hues add depth against pale walls. A Bed cover can instantly enhance a bedroom’s visual appeal.

  • Are quilted bed covers easy to maintain?

    Most are machine washable on a gentle cycle and hold up well if washed with mild detergent. Avoid bleach and use low tumble dry for best results. Regular care keeps colours bright and the fabric soft, so your quilted bed cover stays inviting throughout the season.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
