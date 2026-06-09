Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If you can, in all the issues of life, keep an honest and gentle heart…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s superstar known for his exceptional performances in Hindi films, continues to inspire audiences across the world. Even at the age of 60 years, he is one of the most phenomenal actors in the Bollywood industry. In an acceptance speech at Sharjah International Book Fair in November 2022, SRK said, ‘If you can, in all the issues of life, keep an honest and gentle heart.’ As a self-made actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s life philosophy is anchored in self-belief, an uncompromising work ethic, and a pragmatic approach to wealth. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai. (AFP)

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Born on November 2, 1965, Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor and film producer. He is known for his incredible performance in the Hindi film industry. Commonly referred to as ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ or ‘King Khan,’ SRK has worked in more than 90 films.