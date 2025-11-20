Reinventing Kasavu: How visual artist Lakshmi Madhavan brings Kerala’s heritage alive through textile art

With digital prints and AI-generated visuals everywhere, the authenticity of art often feels lost. Much of what we see is visually striking but lacks a sense of touch. Artists who bring traditional techniques into modern forms deserve attention. For me, art is more than colour or design. It is about texture you can almost feel, work that carries the warmth of the hands that made it. Woven fabrics and textured canvases have a quiet luxury no digital tool can match. Textile artist Lakshmi Madhavan reimagines Kerala’s Kasavu through gold thread and handwoven textures, creating contemporary art rooted in memory and tradition.(Lakshmi Madhavan)

Reviving tradition through art

Lakshmi Madhavan, a Malayali artist based in Mumbai, has brought the traditional Kasavu of Kerala into contemporary Indian art. Her work, featured at the Asian Art Museum, explores memory, heritage, and the tactile beauty of handwoven textiles.

Speaking to HT ShopNow, Lakshmi explains, “Kasavu is not just thread or fabric. It carries the rhythm of those who made it and the stories of those who wore it.”

A marketing professional-turned-artist, she began working with Kasavu to connect with her roots and the lives of the weavers. “I’m drawn to what lies beneath the surface. Each layer, each weave, is a conversation between the material and the maker,” she says. Her approach honours tradition while opening it to contemporary interpretation, turning Kasavu into a medium of thought as much as beauty.

What is Kasavu art?

Kasavu art comes from the gold thread used in Kerala handloom textiles, especially in Balaramapuram, one of India’s oldest weaving traditions. For Lakshmi Madhavan, Kasavu is more than fabric. She says, “Kasavu carries the rhythm of those who made it and the stories of those who wore it.”

Working closely with the weavers, she uses the delicate cotton and gold borders to explore identity, ancestry, and the stories embedded in each thread. Through her conceptual textile art, Lakshmi brings a contemporary voice to this age-old craft, connecting tradition with modern expression.

Beyond white and gold

Traditionally woven in white and gold, Kasavu holds a distinct visual language. Lakshmi extends this by introducing deeper tones like red and black, each chosen with intent.

As she explains, “Red speaks of matrilineal lineage, the bloodline and intergenerational flow of skill, while black addresses how the weaving body is often overshadowed by the privilege of the wearing body.” These colours expand Kasavu’s emotional and political depth within contemporary Indian art.

How to bring Kasavu-inspired art into your home?

For those who appreciate depth in design, Kasavu-inspired pieces can bring softness and history into everyday spaces. Here are a few simple ways to do that.

Let natural light play across gold-threaded weaves to reveal their gentle sheen.

Keep the surroundings minimal so the art remains the focus.

Pair Kasavu textiles with raw materials like cane or wood to echo the warmth of Kerala handloom.

Choose one statement piece instead of several smaller ones to create calm balance.

Layer soft lighting or neutral fabrics to highlight the subtle glow of gold thread art.

In a world of fast décor, I find real value in pieces that feel rooted in time. Kasavu carries that quiet permanence. Lakshmi’s works remind us that design can hold history and warmth. As she says, “You’re not just acquiring an artwork, you’re becoming a custodian of cultural history.”

When placing a Kasavu-based piece, let light do the work. “Position it where natural light can move across the surface,” Lakshmi advises. The gold thread changes tone through the day, creating a soft shimmer that brings calm and texture to a room.

A living tradition

Lakshmi’s work reminds that Kasavu art is more about continuity than nostalgia. The threads connect past and present, weaving memory into form. Her practice bridges handloom craft and contemporary expression without losing either. As she said, “It is history made tangible, yet it lives as contemporary art.”

Each piece she creates reflects the care and precision of traditional weavers while speaking to the visual language of today. Through artists like her, Kasavu finds new relevance, carrying the essence of Kerala’s heritage into modern homes and galleries alike.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.