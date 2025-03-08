Menu Explore
Rugs to bring a new touch to your home decor in 2025

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 08, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Discover the top 10 rugs for your home decor, with detailed product descriptions, feature comparison table, and expert recommendations.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals)

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet upcycled from Scrap Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Decor (2x3 feet)

₹461

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME Designer Superfine Chenille Carpet | 500 GSM Velvet Carpet/Area Rug/Durries with Fine Gold Yarn for Living Room, Bedroom, Runner| 150x210 cm or 5x7 ft, Coffee

₹648

amazonLogo
GET THIS

imra carpet Soft Modern Shaggy Area Rugs Fluffy Rectangular Carpet For Living Room Rectangular Carpet Comfy Bedroom Home Decorate Floor Kids Playing Mat 4 Feet By 6 Feet, Beige

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White)

₹284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Polyester Premium 3D Printed Italian Rectangular Carpets for Living Room/Bedroom/Home, Waterproof and Anti-Skid (3X5Fts, Marble Swirl Blue)

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade 3D Edge Collection Super Soft Microfiber Silk Touch Rectangular Rugs, Size 3X5,Feet Color, Shadow;Ivory

₹2,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Roseate Lily Super Soft (50x120 cm) Microfibre 2000 GSM Anti Skid Runner for Bedroom/Carpets for Living Room/Kitchen Mats for Floor/Floor Mat/Bathroom Mat/Rug (Yellow) Pack of 1

₹798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Premium Modern Vintage Runner Rug for Bedroom, Kitchen | Anti-Skid and Machine Washable | (45 x 120 Cm, Persian Orange)

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Status 3D Printed Vintage Persian Bedside Runner Carpet Rug Anti Skid Backing for Home/Kitchen/Living Area/Office Entrance (45 x 150 cm) Pack of 1 (Multicolor) (Bricks)

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Rugs are an essential element of home decor, adding warmth, color, and texture to any space. With a wide variety of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect rug for your home. In this article, we will explore the top 10 rugs on the market, providing detailed product descriptions, a feature comparison table, and expert recommendations to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a vintage-inspired rug, a sustainable option, or a modern microfiber design, we've got you covered.

Elegant and cozy rugs enhance decor with warmth and style.
Elegant and cozy rugs enhance decor with warmth and style.

The Ishro Home Printed Vintage Rug with Crystals is a stunning addition to any home. Made with high-quality materials and featuring a vintage-inspired print, this rug adds a touch of elegance to any space. With its anti-skid and waterproof properties, it's a practical and stylish choice for your home.

Specifications

Material
High-quality fabric
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Vintage-inspired print
Color
Multiple color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Elegant design

affiliate-tick

Anti-skid and waterproof

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for high-traffic areas

Click Here to Buy

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals)

The HOMA DORN Handmade Sustainable Rug is a beautiful and eco-friendly choice for your home. Handcrafted with sustainable materials, this rug is not only stylish but also environmentally conscious. Its durable construction and timeless design make it a great addition to any room.

Specifications

Material
Sustainable materials
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Handmade craftsmanship
Color
Natural earth tones

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Eco-friendly

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Timeless design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet upcycled from Scrap Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Decor (2x3 feet)

The BSB HOME Superfine Chenille Carpet is a luxurious and soft addition to your home decor. Made with superfine chenille, this carpet is plush and comfortable underfoot. Its traditional design and rich colors make it a perfect choice for a cozy and inviting space.

Specifications

Material
Superfine chenille
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Traditional style
Color
Rich color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious and soft

affiliate-tick

Traditional design

affiliate-tick

Rich color options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require frequent cleaning

Click Here to Buy

BSB HOME Designer Superfine Chenille Carpet | 500 GSM Velvet Carpet/Area Rug/Durries with Fine Gold Yarn for Living Room, Bedroom, Runner| 150x210 cm or 5x7 ft, Coffee

The imra carpet Modern Beige Microfiber Rug is a contemporary and versatile choice for modern homes. With its modern design and neutral beige color, this rug complements a variety of decor styles. Its microfiber construction makes it easy to clean and maintain, perfect for busy households.

Specifications

Material
Microfiber
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Modern style
Color
Neutral beige

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contemporary design

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

affiliate-tick

Versatile color

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May show wear over time

Click Here to Buy

imra carpet Soft Modern Shaggy Area Rugs Fluffy Rectangular Carpet For Living Room Rectangular Carpet Comfy Bedroom Home Decorate Floor Kids Playing Mat 4 Feet By 6 Feet, Beige

The Kuber Industries Braided Traditional Rug is a charming and timeless addition to any room. Featuring a braided design and traditional styling, this rug adds a touch of nostalgia to your decor. Its durable construction and classic look make it a great choice for bedrooms, living rooms, or entryways.

Specifications

Material
High-quality fabric
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Braided traditional style
Color
Classic color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Charming design

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Classic look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy

Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White)

The ishro home Premium Waterproof Anti-Skid Rug is a practical and stylish choice for busy households. With its waterproof and anti-skid properties, this rug is perfect for high-traffic areas. Its premium construction and modern design make it a versatile and durable option for any room.

Specifications

Material
Premium fabric
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Modern style
Color
Multiple color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Practical and stylish

affiliate-tick

Waterproof and anti-skid

affiliate-tick

Versatile and durable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May have limited color options

Click Here to Buy

ishro home Polyester Premium 3D Printed Italian Rectangular Carpets for Living Room/Bedroom/Home, Waterproof and Anti-Skid (3X5Fts, Marble Swirl Blue)

The TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade Collection Microfiber Rug is a luxurious and elegant choice for sophisticated interiors. Handmade with premium microfiber, this rug is soft and sumptuous underfoot. Its intricate design and rich colors make it a statement piece for any room.

Specifications

Material
Premium microfiber
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Handmade collection
Color
Rich color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Luxurious and elegant

affiliate-tick

Soft and sumptuous

affiliate-tick

Statement piece

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require professional cleaning

Click Here to Buy

TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade 3D Edge Collection Super Soft Microfiber Silk Touch Rectangular Rugs, Size 3X5,Feet Color, Shadow;Ivory

The Roseate Lily Microfibre Rug is a versatile and functional addition to your home. Designed for bedrooms and bathrooms, this rug is soft and absorbent, perfect for stepping out of the shower or getting ready in the morning. Its microfibre construction and non-slip backing make it a practical and stylish choice.

Specifications

Material
Microfibre
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Versatile use
Color
Neutral color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile and functional

affiliate-tick

Soft and absorbent

affiliate-tick

Practical and stylish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Roseate Lily Super Soft (50x120 cm) Microfibre 2000 GSM Anti Skid Runner for Bedroom/Carpets for Living Room/Kitchen Mats for Floor/Floor Mat/Bathroom Mat/Rug (Yellow) Pack of 1

The ishro home Premium Anti-Skid Washable Rug is a practical and low-maintenance choice for modern households. With its anti-skid and washable properties, this rug is perfect for busy families and pet owners. Its premium construction and versatile design make it a durable and stylish option for any room.

Specifications

Material
Premium fabric
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Versatile style
Color
Multiple color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Practical and low-maintenance

affiliate-tick

Anti-skid and washable

affiliate-tick

Durable and stylish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May have limited size options

Click Here to Buy

ishro home Premium Modern Vintage Runner Rug for Bedroom, Kitchen | Anti-Skid and Machine Washable | (45 x 120 Cm, Persian Orange)

The Status Printed Vintage Rug for Entrance is a charming and welcoming addition to your home. Featuring a vintage-inspired print and vibrant colors, this rug adds a touch of character to your entryway. Its durable construction and classic design make it a perfect choice for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Specifications

Material
High-quality fabric
Size
Various sizes available
Design
Vintage-inspired print
Color
Vibrant color options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Charming and welcoming

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Classic design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for high-traffic areas

Click Here to Buy

Status 3D Printed Vintage Persian Bedside Runner Carpet Rug Anti Skid Backing for Home/Kitchen/Living Area/Office Entrance (45 x 150 cm) Pack of 1 (Multicolor) (Bricks)

Best 3 features of the top rugs:

Best rugsMaterialSizeDesignColour
Ishro Home Printed Vintage Rug with CrystalsHigh-quality fabricVarious sizes availableVintage-inspired printMultiple color options
HOMA DORN Handmade Sustainable RugSustainable materialsVarious sizes availableHandmade craftsmanshipNatural earth tones
BSB HOME Superfine Chenille CarpetSuperfine chenilleVarious sizes availableTraditional styleRich color options
imra carpet Modern Beige Microfiber RugMicrofiberVarious sizes availableModern styleNeutral beige
Kuber Industries Braided Traditional RugHigh-quality fabricVarious sizes availableBraided traditional styleClassic color options
ishro home Premium Waterproof Anti-Skid RugPremium fabricVarious sizes availableModern styleMultiple color options
TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade Collection Microfiber RugPremium microfiberVarious sizes availableHandmade collectionRich color options
Roseate Lily Microfibre Rug for Bedroom and BathroomMicrofibreVarious sizes availableVersatile useNeutral color options
ishro home Premium Anti-Skid Washable RugPremium fabricVarious sizes availableVersatile styleMultiple color options
Status Printed Vintage Rug for EntranceHigh-quality fabricVarious sizes availableVintage-inspired printVibrant color options

FAQs on Rugs

  • What are the most popular rug styles?

    The most popular rug styles include traditional, modern, vintage, and eco-friendly options, each offering a unique look and feel for different home decor styles.

  • How do I choose the right size rug for my space?

    When choosing the right size rug, consider the dimensions of your room, the layout of your furniture, and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve. A rug should fit comfortably under furniture and create a balanced look in the room.

  • What are the best rug materials for high-traffic areas?

    The best rug materials for high-traffic areas include durable and stain-resistant options such as chenille, microfiber, and premium fabrics. These materials are easy to clean and maintain, perfect for busy households.

  • Are washable rugs a good choice for families with children and pets?

    Washable rugs are an excellent choice for families with children and pets, as they are easy to clean and maintain. Look for anti-skid and waterproof properties to ensure safety and durability in high-traffic areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

