Salman Khan portrays hope on canvas: A tribute to motherhood

The passion to pour his thoughts on canvas has become an indispensable part of the creative persona of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. And this time around, inspired by the themes of hope, peace and motherhood, his recently created paintings try to evoke many emotions in the viewers. Displayed at the ongoing show titled Motherhood – An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa, the artworks are a rare chance to catch the actor’s artistic side in a physical space. And in context to the emotion of motherhood, one of course gets reminded of the actor’s signature dialogue: ‘Do whatever you want to do man, but don’t trouble your mother!’

Among the artworks on display are the ones named Still in Hope of Compassion and Begging for Peace. Both of these were created in 2021 and are making their debut in this show. Talking about Still In Hope of Compassion, in which Khan uses paint directly from the tube, he says, “There are wars. There is loss. There are pandemics to deal with. But there is also hope. And Mother Teresa tells us no matter what the odds, hope will always win.”

And talking about his work Begging for Peace, Khan opines, “Peace is not just an absence of conflict. Peace is the humility of two folded hands. The acknowledgment of our humanity. And the purpose of our life.”

An artwork titled Begging for Peace is part of the ongoing exhibition.

Alongside these works, there’s also Immortal: Selfless in a Selfish World, which was painted in 2020. “I like to say it with my films. With the stories that I tell. With the songs that I sing. With the dialogues that I deliver. And sometimes, I like saying it with colour and a blank canvas,” says the self-taught artist, who began painting years before he made a mark in the Hindi film industry.

The organisers of the exhibition share that the title of the show was given by the actor himself. “Salman works primarily on canvas using mixed media. Sometimes, he uses unique materials like chains and wood in his work. He is actually a neo-expressionist artist whose work inspires and motivates the viewers. His creations are reshaping the contemporary landscape and they strike a chord with one’s imagination, enticing them to look at the world through a sanguine lens,” explains gallerist Gitanjali Maini.

“In times where post pandemic war seems to be taking over the world, we felt a tranquil theme like Mother Teresa and all that she stood for, is exactly what was needed,” says Maini, adding, “We felt there was no better ambassador to showcase than a superstar like Salman Khan, who was creating art like no other. His works are so simple, yet complex in the way they have been created. They exude strength and serenity and leave the viewer thinking... While he has completed creating more than eight works in this series on Motherhood, we are showing only two of the new works from this series online, in an independent story or exhibit titled Salman Khan: Showcasing the Mother Through Art. It’s a detailed exhibit that describes the artist’s work and his style.”

Catch It Live

What: Motherhood – An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa

Where: Gallery G, 38 Maini Sadan, 7th Cross Lavelle Road, Bengaluru;

artsandculture.google.com

On till: March 20

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter