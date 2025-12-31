Single bed comforters to battle the winter blues with soft warmth; 8 top-rated picks on Amazon
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 09:25 am IST
Single bed comforters bring warmth to winter nights, ideal for solo sleepers, students, and guest rooms, featuring rated picks chosen for comfort and quality.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Single Bed 220 GSM,Soft Microfibre Quilt Blanket for Winter(60X90 inches, Black & Grey) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Microfibre Reversible Comforter, Single (Plum Purple and Moody Mauve, 200 GSM), 200 TC View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
VAS COLLECTIONS 220 GSM Reversible Microfiber AC Comforter/Blanket/Quilt/Duvets for Winter Single Size Bed (240X152 cm, Light Green) View Details
|
₹636
|
|
|
Divine Casa Microfibre 120 GSM All Season Abstract Printed Comforter Single Bed | Reversible Single Size Blanket | Lightweight Quilt Duvet (Navy Blue and White, 140 x 230 cm) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
BSB HOME 220 GSM Solid Plain Reversible Summer Microfiber AC Comforter/Duvet| All Season Single Size 3 Layered Quilted Blanket for Single Bed (220 cm x 152 cm, Candy Pink) View Details
|
₹652
|
|
|
Wakefit Comforter Single Bed | 120 GSM | Quilt AC Blanket for Single Size Bed | Reversible Super Soft Microfiber Blanket | 90x60 Inches - Grey & Dark Teal View Details
|
₹1,559
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Reversible Comforter | Grey & White | Single Size | 300 TC Cotton | 200 GSM Virgin Microfiber Filling | AC Comforter | All Season Quilted Comforter View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Story@Home Single Bed Comforter Blankets for Winter |Microfiber Comforter |180GSM 150x225 cm |Peach & Grey, Geometric Pattern | Quilt Single Bed Dohar | Duvet | Quilt Blanket for Winter View Details
|
₹999
|
|
View More Products