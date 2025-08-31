Sofa cover sets: 9 best picks that you need this festive season to give your space a fresh makeover
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 09:00 am IST
Sofa cover sets are a quick way to refresh your living room. From a 3 seater to an L shape, here are eight festive favourites.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
STITCHNEST 3 Seater Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels | Elegant Beige Sofa Protector for Living Room | Soft, Washable | Perfect for Enhancing Living Room Interiors View Details
|
₹428
|
|
|
HOKIPO Polyester 3 Seater Quilted Sofa Cover with Pockets, Damask Beige (IN-742-D4) View Details
|
₹1,685.98
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Cotton 3 Seater Sofa Cover Set|Premium Cotton & Geometric Design|Pack of 2 (Cream)-CTKTC022237 View Details
|
₹269
|
|
|
Lukzer 5 Seater Grey Marble Universal Sofa Cover 3+1+1 Seater | 360° Fully Covered Anti-Slip Washable Couch Cover Protecter | 140 GSM Stretch Fit Polyester + Spandex Slipcover (SC-039-05) View Details
|
₹2,380
|
|
|
Story@Home Quilted Sofa Cover 5 Seater | Sofa Cover with Pockets | Microfiber Sofa Cover | 3+1+1 Seater Sofa Cover with Pockets | Make Your Own Set Stylish for Aesthetic Home Furnishing | Greyish Blue View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Floral Sofa Cover 5 Seater|Cotton Sofa Cover 3 Seater and 2 Seater|Full Cover Set for Couch Seat|Pack of 6 (Cream) View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
BLUSH & BLOOM 7 Seater L Shape Self Design Velvet Quilted Sofa Cover And Chair Cover, Seat And Back Cover-Cream View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
Fashion Throw Sofa Cover 7 Seater | Velvet Quilted Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Protector Covers | Sofa Cover for Living Room | Sofa Slipcovers (Dark Grey, 7 Seater + Arm Cover) View Details
|
₹2,577
|
|
|
WWW.THROWPILLOW.IN L Shape Sofa Cover 7 Seater- Rainbow Sofa Cover for L-Shaped Sofa-3 Seater+3 Seater+Corner,7 Seater L Shape Corner Sofa Cover Throw with Tassels, Coverage: 3 Sofa Seat Covers View Details
|
₹4,416
|
|
