Step inside Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi's beautiful south Indian restaurant in Mumbai, Madras Diaries
Madras Diaries is a beautiful blend of south Indian and modern style. The restaurant features a stunning use of wood, organic materials, and vibrant colours.
Nestled in the heart of Bandra, Madras Diaries — the collaborative vision of restaurateur and former actor Ayesha Takia's husband, Farhan Azmi, and Neeti Goel, as per artist and architect Hanisha Tirumalasetty — is more than just a culinary destination; it is a visual love letter to south Indian heritage. Also read | Step inside Malaika Arora's new restaurant in Mumbai's Khar: Beautiful tropical sanctuary with a 140-year-old mango tree
The space successfully bridges the gap between traditional coastal aesthetics and a contemporary, 'Bandra-cool' vibe. Pictures shared on TripAdvisor over the years show that from the moment you approach the entrance, the Mumbai restaurant signals its roots through a masterful use of raw textures and organic materials, creating an atmosphere that feels both lived-in and meticulously curated.
A symphony of wood and art
The standout feature of Madras Diaries is its extensive use of wood, which anchors the entire design. The decor leans heavily on the architectural vocabulary of traditional South Indian homes (agraharams), reimagined for a modern urban setting. One of the most photographed elements is the heavy, dark-wood door with intricate metal studding, reminiscent of antique temple entries. This is beautifully contrasted by a vibrant, red-painted wooden door adorned with folk-art motifs — peacocks, lotuses, and suns — that pop against the earthy brickwork.
Cosy dining nooks
The seating is a playful mix of classic and quirky. Sturdy, dark-wood benches and chairs with traditional spindles evoke nostalgia, while bright pops of canary yellow and teal blue on wooden chairs keep the energy light and inviting. The turquoise grid wall acts as a focal point, using wooden framing to create a geometric pattern that feels structured yet airy, perfect for the cosy dining nooks.
Traditional roots, modern soul
The lighting and greenery play a crucial role in softening the restaurant's exposed-brick industrial look. Lush, cascading white wisteria-like flowers hang from the ceiling, creating an indoor-garden feel. This 'floral ceiling' filters the warm glow from the pendant lamps, making the space feel intimate — perfect for a quiet lunch or a romantic dinner. Edison bulbs, copper-toned pendant lights, and wall sconces ensure that, even at night, the red bricks and wooden surfaces emit a golden, welcoming glow.
Every corner of Madras Diaries tells a story
Outside, the orange-and-white striped awning adds a touch of vintage seaside nostalgia, making the transition from the bustling streets of Mumbai into the calm of Madras Diaries feel seamless. Whether it’s the patterned floor tiles or the brass accents tucked into the brick arches, every corner of Madras Diaries tells a story. It avoids the cliches of fine dining in favour of a warm, tactile experience where the wood grain is meant to be felt, and the art is meant to be celebrated.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar
