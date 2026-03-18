Step inside Faisal Shaikh's lavish Mumbai home featuring a designer wardrobe, expensive watches, shoes worth ₹2.5 lakh

The home tour video highlights several interesting details about Faisal's stylish home, focusing on its features, including his luxury collections, and on how it compares to his previous living situation. As one enters the family home, they are welcomed into a spacious living area adorned with patterned marble-adorned walls, plush sofas, a marble-top centre table, and a crystal chandelier.

In the video, Faisal Shaikh gave a tour of his home, along with his bedroom, where he stores his luxurious watches, clothes, and shoes. In the video, Farah Khan also met Faisal's mother, father, his nephews, and other family members, and even broke her roza. They also discussed his inspiring journey, from humble beginnings in a one-bedroom house in Behrampada to the luxurious home where he lives with his family now.

Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu, opened the doors to his lavish family residence in Mumbai for a home tour, which Farah Khan shared on her YouTube channel on March 16. The episode airs just in time before the grand finale of the reality game show, The 50, in which Faisal is a contestant.

The living room leads to a stunning balcony with a view of the neighbourhood, decorated with a comfy swing, rattan chairs, and plants. The living room also leads to a dining nook that seats the entire family. It is anchored by wood-panelled walls, a marble dining table with comfy chairs, glass doors, and a quirky glass sculpture on the wall.

The highlights The highlight of the house is Faisal's luxurious wardrobe, which includes his expensive shoes, designer clothes, priceless watches, and an extensive perfume collection. The actor has a dedicated area for high-end shoes, including pairs worth between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh, from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton. He keeps his entire shoe collection inside a glass wardrobe.

He also has a ‘shop-like’ collection of luxury perfumes (including brands like Dior) and Rolex watches. Moreover, he personally designed his wardrobe, which is filled with designer items from Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The space is so large that he has an entire section just for his designer boxes.

In the video, the actor revealed that he lives in a joint family setup with his mother, sister, and nephews. He also recalled his past in Behrampada, where his entire family of five lived in a single 10x12 room that included a washroom and a kitchen. He notes that his current room for storage boxes alone is the size of his entire former house.