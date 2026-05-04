Step inside 'house' of India's first and only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi's Safdarjung Road. Watch

A white bungalow at 1 Safdarjung Road in New Delhi remains a silent witness to some of the most pivotal moments in modern Indian history – once the official residence of India's first and only female Prime Minister, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum offers visitors a poignant journey through her life. Also read | Step inside Nehru family’s 2 Allahabad homes: Both Swaraj Bhawan and Anand Bhawan mix colonial and Indian architecture Located in New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum captures the essence of India's first female Prime Minister. (Instagram/ Jenil Variya and TripAdvisor)

Over the years, visitors have taken to TripAdvisor to share photos of Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. On May 1, content creator Jenil Variya shared an inside video of the former residence, and wrote, "House of India’s first lady Prime Minister Indira Gandhi." A comment on his post read, "Simple yet elegant... serene and beautiful ambience."

A sanctuary of simplicity Stepping into the museum is like stepping back in time. The rooms are preserved exactly as they were during Indira Gandhi’s residence, offering a glimpse into a life in which public duty and private simplicity lived side by side.

Enclosed behind large glass viewing windows, the Prime Minister’s study is a bibliophile's dream. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves are packed with an extensive collection, ranging from political treatises to literature. A large wooden desk sits at the centre, still holding personal stationery and folders, as if awaiting her return.

Furnished with understated elegance, the living room features comfortable armchairs and low-profile modern seating. It reflects a home that was functional yet warm, designed for both family gatherings and informal political discussions. Also read | Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions at Karnataka’s unique Heritage Village Museum. See pics