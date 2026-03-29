Step inside India’s steel woman Sminu Jindal's stunning white sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai

From the street, the white structure with three floors is distinguished by the large open balconies in the front and the greenery that seemingly borders them and the property itself. What immediately becomes obvious is how open and spacious the home is, which makes it more inviting.

Located at 32 Walkeshwar Road in South Mumbai , the Jindal House is a prominent sea-facing bungalow that is part of the affluent residential enclave in the Malabar Hill region.

When it comes to the subject of successful Indian business families, the Jindals need no introduction. Their work in the steel sector is known to all and forms the backbone of many homes and institutions. A September 2025 YouTube video shared by Curly Tales offered a glimpse of Sminu Jindal's house, the MD of Jindal SAW Ltd.

The indoor spaces complement the white aesthetic of the facade with occasional touches of black, such as doorways, wall shelves, and the bannisters. The furnishings are minimal and functional, allowing the home to lean more into its spacious appeal. The large floor-length windows accentuate the same.

The transparent panelled doors allow light to stream freely into the rooms, while the large veranda, which almost appears to be a hanging courtyard, is dotted with greenery that sets a refreshing touch.

The greyscale furniture matches the aesthetic appeal of the home, but more importantly, allows the artworks to stand out. It is the latter group that is on prominent display in every room, be it in the form of stunning paintings or ornate plates lining the walls, stunning centrepieces in rooms, or beautiful sculptures lining the walls and shelves.