Step inside India’s steel woman Sminu Jindal's stunning white sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai
Sminu Jindal's home is a warm, welcoming place in the heart of Mumbai, where the muted aesthetic and minimalist furnishing allow stories and artworks to shine.
When it comes to the subject of successful Indian business families, the Jindals need no introduction. Their work in the steel sector is known to all and forms the backbone of many homes and institutions. A September 2025 YouTube video shared by Curly Tales offered a glimpse of Sminu Jindal's house, the MD of Jindal SAW Ltd.
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A look at Jindal House
Located at 32 Walkeshwar Road in South Mumbai, the Jindal House is a prominent sea-facing bungalow that is part of the affluent residential enclave in the Malabar Hill region.
From the street, the white structure with three floors is distinguished by the large open balconies in the front and the greenery that seemingly borders them and the property itself. What immediately becomes obvious is how open and spacious the home is, which makes it more inviting.
The indoor spaces complement the white aesthetic of the facade with occasional touches of black, such as doorways, wall shelves, and the bannisters. The furnishings are minimal and functional, allowing the home to lean more into its spacious appeal. The large floor-length windows accentuate the same.
The transparent panelled doors allow light to stream freely into the rooms, while the large veranda, which almost appears to be a hanging courtyard, is dotted with greenery that sets a refreshing touch.
The greyscale furniture matches the aesthetic appeal of the home, but more importantly, allows the artworks to stand out. It is the latter group that is on prominent display in every room, be it in the form of stunning paintings or ornate plates lining the walls, stunning centrepieces in rooms, or beautiful sculptures lining the walls and shelves.
Sminu Jindal talks of her love for Mumbai and her home
During the interview, Sminu Jindal told Kamiya Jani while out on the balcony, “I love Mumbai. The rain specifically makes me want to be here.”
She went on to recall memories associated with the home, sharing that her mother and father had 10 brothers and sisters, and she grew up with more than 30 cousins.
“So imagine all of us staying in this house, having the celebration here; (pointing at the open balcony) this used to be our stage,” she shared. With the uproar of parents and children in the household, “it was like a party,” is how Sminu Jindal described the ambience. The home is definitely the place where memories are made, and more will be formed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More