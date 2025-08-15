Step inside Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Delhi bungalow with large, lush garden as they celebrate Independence Day

Everyone is bathed in the colours of the national flag this Friday. Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has shared pictures from a colourful Independence Day celebration at home with her husband, Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hang out in their garden on Independence Day.

I-Day celebrations at home

The photos show them at their home in Delhi's Pandara Road, enjoying a delicious lunch and hanging out in their lush garden. Parineeti wore a white kurta pyjama and Raghav chose an orange shirt, likely inspired by the tricolor.

Parineeti also showed the lunch spread, all in whites, oranges and greens. The table was decorated with bright orange marigolds and a large banana leaf. They seemed to be feasting on chole or aloo ki sabzi with onion salad. Later, they stepped out into the garden for a breezy hang on a rainy afternoon in Delhi.

Parineeti captioned her post, “An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day.”

Fans of the couple also wished them on the day. “Happy Independence Day to the cutest and best couple. How much I love you guyssss,” read a comment. "Happy Independence Day! Just like our nation’s vibrant spirit, your journey reflects energy, dedication, and an ever-smiling optimism. May this day of freedom inspire you to keep soaring higher, taking Indian cinema to new horizons. Jai Hind!"

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 2023. Recently, they appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special episode.

On the show, Kapil shared a personal story about how his mother had instantly switched to “grandkid mode” the moment his wife stepped into the house, urging the couple to plan early—or be ready for the inevitable pressure. Right after, Raghav dropped a playful bomb, saying, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!).”

Parineeti’s face was a mix of surprise and barely contained laughter. When Kapil teased, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddu bantne lage kya?” (Was there good news? Were sweets already being distributed?), Raghav, with a sly grin, replied, “Denge (we will give it)… eventually.”