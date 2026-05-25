Step inside singer Jasleen Royal's 2,300 square foot sea-facing Juhu home with 'warm hug' energy and terrace to die for

For singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, home isn't just a place to rest between tours; it’s a living, breathing extension of her creative soul. Spanning 2,300 square foot and located in the heart of Juhu, Jasleen’s sea-facing apartment is a masterclass in soulful, self-designed interiors. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan Singer Jasleen Royal opens the doors to her 2,300-square-foot Juhu retreat. (Pics: Architectural Digest India)

Created in collaboration with Janhavi Singh, the space avoids the clinical polish of typical celebrity homes, opting instead for what Jasleen describes as a ‘warm hug’. A May 25 house tour shared by Architectural Digest India shows that the heart of the home is a series of interconnected spaces defined by a sophisticated, moody colour palette. Deep sage green walls provide a serene backdrop in the lounge areas, complemented by rich herringbone-patterned hardwood floors.

The living room: a mix of classic and contemporary A plush, cream-colored sofa is paired with a matching oversized ottoman, perfect for the 'homebody' lifestyle Jasleen Royal embraces. A black digital piano sits framed by sheer, floor-to-ceiling curtains that filter the intense Mumbai sunlight. Arched motifs are a recurring theme, seen in the striking dark-green cabinetry that features an arched vanity nook, complete with vintage-style lamps and personal accolades.

The soul of the house: the terrace While the interiors are cosy, Jasleen shared that the terrace is the 'soul of the house'. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the expansive outdoor space features panoramic views: a glass railing ensures an unobstructed view of the horizon and swaying palm trees. A stone Buddha fountain sits nestled among lush potted greenery, creating a peaceful soundtrack of trickling water to compete with the crashing waves.

A long, concrete-finish dining table surrounded by wicker chairs serves as the primary spot for hosting. “I love hosting family and friends, so there’s always music playing, people sitting around talking, eating, or just quietly staring at the sky,” Jasleen told Architectural Digest India.