Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Step inside Virat Kohli's beautiful new restaurant in Indore where boundaries between indoors and outdoors dissolve

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Feb 03, 2025 04:15 PM IST

Virat Kohli's newest restaurant offers a calm and serene atmosphere. The cricketer's Indore restaurant is spread across two floors.

One8 Commune is part of cricketer Virat Kohli's ever-expanding hospitality venture, which already has multiple outlets across India, including in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bangalore. Architectural Digest India has shared inside photos of Virat's newest restaurant – a beige and brown oasis in the middle of Indore – which has been designed by Minnie Bhatt Design. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics

Architectural Digest India has shared photos of Virat Kohli's newest restaurant in Indore. (Pic on right courtesy: Architectural Digest India)
Architectural Digest India has shared photos of Virat Kohli's newest restaurant in Indore. (Pic on right courtesy: Architectural Digest India)

Virat's restaurant is spread across two floors

Virat's newest restaurant has a quiet energy, and an unexplained tranquility. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant with natural textures, warm tones, and soft materials opened its doors in December 2024. The restaurant has three distinct sections spread across two floors, preceded by a lobby area with installations of Virat’s jersey on a wall.

Thanks to an earthy palette of beiges and browns, ample natural light and greenery at every turn, the space brings the colours and textures of nature indoors. It feels both timeless and modern, local and cosmopolitan, masculine and feminine.

Double height open air space offers great city views

Views of the city, best savoured from the deck and outdoor seating areas, complement the restaurant's architecture and design and also attract those seeking to escape the city's clamour without ever leaving it. If nothing else, this restaurant offers the perfect retreat for Virat Kohli fans.

Making every space unique and inviting are elements like cane and wood furnishings, custom dome lights, fibre glass floor lamps, woven hanging lights, the pastel tones of upholstery, unique broken tiles and more. One of the highlights is a show-stealing fabric ceiling installation the sways with the wind. On the upper a second, there is a curved bar against glass panels – overlooking the city on one side, and a railing overlooking the double-height area on the other.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
