Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman regrets paying 500 for ‘bhutta’ at Virat Kohli’s restaurant, but internet says ‘stop crying’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jan 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST

A woman in Hyderabad was left disappointed after ordering a dish worth ₹525 at Virat Kohli’s restaurant, only to receive a few slices ‘bhutta’ or corn.

An Indian School of Business student in Hyderabad was left disappointed after ordering a dish worth 525 at Virat Kohli’s restaurant, only to receive a few slices of the humble ‘bhutta’ or corn on the cob. Sneha shared a picture of the dish for which she shelled out 525 (without taxes) at One8 Commune, the resto-bar co-owned by Virat Kohli.

A woman was surprised by the dish she received at One8 Commune and shared a pic on X. (X/@itspsneha)
A woman was surprised by the dish she received at One8 Commune and shared a pic on X. (X/@itspsneha)

“Paid 525 for this today at One8 Commune,” Sneha wrote on X, sharing a picture of the dish in question. Her phone shows a few slices of corn plated tastefully with a dollop of dipping sauce, garnished with scallions.

Take a look at the post below:

Sneha had ordered a dish grandiosely named Peri Peri Corn Ribs at the Hyderabad eatery. A description of the dish on the menu revealed that the corn would be served with garlic aioli, parmesan cheese and scallion.

The ISB student’s regretful post sparked amusement and derision in equal measures on social media. While some laughed at her expense, saying she was overcharged for what was essentially bhutta on a plate, others pointed out that fancy restaurants charge not so much for the ingredients as for the entire experience.

“You knew this before ordering, so stop crying,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“Money is for ambience, service & cleanliness . That comfy chair, good looking rich people around, nice crockery,” another said, adding that customers have the choice of getting the same dish at a thela for a fraction of the cost.

“You didn’t pay for this. You paid for the vibes,” a person pointed out.

In the comments section, X user Sumukh Rao posted about his own “terrible experience” at the same restaurant.

Other X users were much amused by what they called an overpriced dish.

“This is ubla hua bhutta that’s sold for 45,” wrote one amused commenter. “Five hundred and twenty five rupees for a BHUTTA???” another said.

(Also read: ISB student orders from Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto to see who delivers first. Guess who won)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On