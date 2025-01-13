Woman regrets paying 500 for ‘bhutta’ at Virat Kohli’s restaurant, but internet says ‘stop crying’

An Indian School of Business student in Hyderabad was left disappointed after ordering a dish worth ₹525 at Virat Kohli’s restaurant, only to receive a few slices of the humble ‘bhutta’ or corn on the cob. Sneha shared a picture of the dish for which she shelled out ₹525 (without taxes) at One8 Commune, the resto-bar co-owned by Virat Kohli. A woman was surprised by the dish she received at One8 Commune and shared a pic on X. (X/@itspsneha)

“Paid ₹525 for this today at One8 Commune,” Sneha wrote on X, sharing a picture of the dish in question. Her phone shows a few slices of corn plated tastefully with a dollop of dipping sauce, garnished with scallions.

Take a look at the post below:

Sneha had ordered a dish grandiosely named Peri Peri Corn Ribs at the Hyderabad eatery. A description of the dish on the menu revealed that the corn would be served with garlic aioli, parmesan cheese and scallion.

The ISB student’s regretful post sparked amusement and derision in equal measures on social media. While some laughed at her expense, saying she was overcharged for what was essentially bhutta on a plate, others pointed out that fancy restaurants charge not so much for the ingredients as for the entire experience.

“You knew this before ordering, so stop crying,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“Money is for ambience, service & cleanliness . That comfy chair, good looking rich people around, nice crockery,” another said, adding that customers have the choice of getting the same dish at a thela for a fraction of the cost.

“You didn’t pay for this. You paid for the vibes,” a person pointed out.

In the comments section, X user Sumukh Rao posted about his own “terrible experience” at the same restaurant.

Other X users were much amused by what they called an overpriced dish.

“This is ubla hua bhutta that’s sold for ₹45,” wrote one amused commenter. “Five hundred and twenty five rupees for a BHUTTA???” another said.

(Also read: ISB student orders from Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto to see who delivers first. Guess who won)