IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Tagore wanted to globalise Indian culture through Visva-Bharati University
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
art culture

Tagore wanted to globalise Indian culture through Visva-Bharati University

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to take the Indian culture to the global platform through formation of Visva-Bharati University, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Shantiniketan (west Bengal) [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to take the Indian culture to the global platform through formation of Visva-Bharati University, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.

"It would have been good if I could go there personally to take part in the ceremony today but due to the new rules (Covid-19) I am taking part in this event through video conferencing," PM Modi said.

He said the students who studied at Visva-Bharati University are part of a vibrant tradition.

"If Gurudev wanted to see Visva-Bharati as just a university, he could have named it Global University or some other name, but he named it Visva-Bharati University. For Gurudev Tagore, Visva-Bharati was not merely an institute for imparting knowledge. This is an attempt to take Indian culture on the global platform," said the PM.

He cited Tagore's lines and said labourers, intellectuals, social workers and saints, all are a part of the bigger society and all have to work together for its liberation.

"Just as it is necessary to remain restrained and sensitive while in power, it is necessary for every intellectual and every expert to be responsible. Your knowledge is not only yours, but it is a heritage of the society, of the future generation of the country. Your knowledge and skills can make a society and a nation proud," the PM said.

PM Modi called Visva-Bharati University a free ocean of knowledge, whose foundation was laid for experience-based education.

He said Tagore laid the foundation of the university with the thought of limitless knowledge.

He told the graduating students that success and failure do not determine our present and future.

"You may not get the results you desired, but you should never be afraid to make a decision in life," PM advised the students.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
visva bharati university pm modi rabindranath tagore
Close
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
art culture

Why Dante, 700 years later, is still a hell of a journey

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
See how The Divine Comedy’s ideas of hell, demons and the afterlife continue to shape our imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
art culture

Tagore wanted to globalise Indian culture through Visva-Bharati University

ANI, Shantiniketan (west Bengal) [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to take the Indian culture to the global platform through formation of Visva-Bharati University, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
art culture

Sin, a new film about Michelangelo, reveals genius as a dirty business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, the movie follows the high Renaissance painter Michelangelo (Alberto Testone) as he moves between Rome, Florence, and Carrara, Italy, hustling to finish projects without getting killed or going bankrupt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Losing my marbles: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:44 PM IST
My friends Janak and Kanak both love logic games
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
art culture

If you are hard working, you can achieve anything: Nishi Singh

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Delhi-based singer-painter has come up with a new single, and is now focusing on another solo number in the near future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
art culture

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
To shield the baguette from imposters around the world and also protect it from being pushed off shop shelves, French bakers submit application to get it added to the UN rankings of intangible treasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
art culture

Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Jaipur Literature Festival, now in its 14th edition, will feature over 300 speakers and performers representing around 25 Indian and 18 international languages and over 23 nationalities. The virtual event will feature shots of Delhi and Jaipur's Darbar Hall to give a sense of where it all began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
art culture

India, Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST
An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
art culture

Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The president of the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields resigned on Wednesday, days after the institution apologized for posting a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
art culture

JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists in Kashmir valley

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The first day of the visit of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ended with a meeting with writers and artists at the musical fountain located within the convention complex of the famous Dal lake here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill, which was gifted to Roosevelt, up for auction

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The famous wartime landscape painted by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1943 and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt will be up for auction next month. The landscape which is currently a part of Angelina Jolie's family collection is expected to fetch up to $3.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Photos | Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala govt launches Travancore Heritage tourism project

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In a tourism initiative, the Kerala government has launched a 100 crore Travancore Heritage Project to conserve and showcase the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP