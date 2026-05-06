The 5 secrets to choosing the perfect rug for your home

There is also the everyday reality of use to think about. An executive from Bent Rugs adds, “When choosing the perfect rug for your space, it is all about finding the right balance of style, comfort, and durability.”

A more considered approach helps. As Anushka Ahuja, co-founder of Studio by Agni, explains, “Choosing the right rug can significantly influence how a space feels and functions. Beyond adding warmth and texture, a well-chosen rug helps define areas, anchor furniture, and bring different elements of a room together.”

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

Rugs and carpets are often the quickest way to shift the mood of a room. A single piece can refresh a tired corner, add warmth, and draw the eye downward in a way few other elements can. Yet, for something that seems so simple, choosing the right rug can bring its own set of questions around size, placement, and how it will sit with the rest of the space.

Anushka shared, “Different materials serve different purposes. Durable fibres such as wool work well in high traffic areas, while softer textures can add comfort and warmth in bedrooms or more relaxed spaces.”

Think of the rug as the base that ties everything together. If it is too small, furniture ends up floating, and the space feels disconnected. Once the size is right and the placement lines up with your seating, the room starts to feel more put together, with a clear sense of structure.

The fix is simpler than it seems. It comes down to how the rug relates to your furniture. As Anushka Ahuja explains, “The scale of the rug should correspond with the furniture layout. In living rooms, a rug should ideally sit under key furniture pieces, with at least the front legs of sofas and chairs resting on it. This helps create a cohesive and well-defined seating area.”

Getting the placement right is where most people go wrong. A rug might look perfect on its own, but if the size does not work for the room, the entire setup can feel slightly off without it being obvious why.

How do you choose the right rug colour and pattern for your home? Colour and pattern are where a room starts to feel personal, but it is also where things can tip into excess if not handled carefully.

The key is to decide the role the rug needs to play. It can either hold attention or quietly support everything else in the room. As the team at Bent Rugs puts it, “Rugs can be a statement piece or a subtle complement. If you want to add personality, experiment with bold, eye-catching patterns and colours. If you prefer something timeless, go for neutral tones that blend effortlessly into the space.”

A patterned rug can lift a neutral room and add movement, while softer tones help steady spaces that already have strong colours or standout furniture. Getting this balance right makes the room feel considered without trying too hard.

How does rug texture affect the look and feel of a room? Texture can quietly shape the mood of a space in a big way. Softer styles like shag or plush weaves bring a sense of softness to the space and make a room feel more relaxed, especially in bedrooms or lounging areas. On the other hand, flatter or more structured weaves add definition and help a space feel more defined. Choosing the right texture comes down to how you want the room to feel underfoot and how it fits into the overall setting of your design theme.

How do you pick a rug that is easy to maintain? Upkeep is often an afterthought, but it plays a big role in how you use a rug in your daily life and whether you will be able to make it last for years or get tired of it and skip it altogether.

Lighter shades and delicate materials tend to need more care, especially in areas that see constant use. For busy spaces, it makes sense to lean towards darker tones, durable fibres, and finishes that can handle regular wear. A rug might look perfect in a showroom, but choosing one that fits your routine at home makes all the difference in the long run.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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