Tibet Museum launches travelling exhibition across US to raise awareness

The Tibet Museum, under the Department of Information and International Relations of the Central Tibetan Administration, has launched an impactful travelling exhibition tour across the United States, running from February 3 to February 24. The exhibition spans several key locations, including New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Chicago, as reported by the Office of Tibet.(Pexels)

According to reports by the official agency of the Dalai Lama, Office of Tibet, this initiative, supported by four Tibetan Community Associations in the US aims to raise awareness about the true situation in Tibet and offer an opportunity for future collaborations between Tibetan organisations and local universities and museums. The exhibition spans several key locations, including New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Chicago, as reported by the Office of Tibet. Also read | ‘Xizang’ replacing ‘Tibet’ in French museums: Irked Tibetan govt in-exile flags ‘distortion of history’

The exhibition, overseen by Additional Secretary Namgyal Tsewang and Tenzin Topdhen, Director of the Tibet Museum, has arrived in the US to present a poignant look at Tibet's rich history, its current challenges, and the environmental concerns affecting the region. Tsewang emphasised that the exhibition is more than just a display of historical artefacts; it is a means of educating the public on the ongoing struggles of Tibetans, shedding light on the critical issues they face under Chinese rule.

Details about the exhibition tour:

According to the Office of Tibet, this exhibition tour reflects the Tibet Museum's unwavering commitment to preserving Tibetan culture and advocating for Tibet's rights on the international stage. According to the schedule provided by the Office of Tibet, the exhibition is making stops in various cities, with the first event took place on February 3 at Tibet House in New York.

It is moving to the Tibetan Community Association venues in New York and New Jersey from February 4 to 6. The exhibition will then head to Minnesota from February 8 to 13, Wisconsin from February 15 to 20, and finally conclude in Chicago from February 21 to 23.

The exhibition features a diverse collection of over one hundred artifacts, including historical photographs, Tibetan currency, stamps, and other items that highlight Tibet's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, documentary films will be screened at some venues to provide a deeper understanding of the Tibetan cause and its significance. Also read | Book, map with original names of Tibetan places to counter China’s claims: Sikyong Penpa Tsering

The themes covered include Dalai Lama's commitments and aspirations, the history of Tibet, and the ongoing environmental crises in the region. According to reports, through these exhibits, visitors will gain an insight into Tibet's historical narratives, as well as its struggles and aspirations under the current political climate.

According to the Office of Tibet, the Tibet Museum's initiative is a result of significant collaboration with local Tibetan Community Associations in the US, namely the Tibetan Community of New York and New Jersey, the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota, the Wisconsin Tibetan Association, and the Tibetan Alliance of Chicago. Also read | Tibetans born in India after 1987 are eligible voters in India: Himachal speaker

This travelling exhibition, as reported by the Office of Tibet, underscores the importance of continued global awareness and support for the Tibetan cause. Through this event, the Tibetan community in the United States hopes to foster deeper connections with the broader American public, ensuring that the story of Tibet is heard, understood, and acted upon globally.