High-value or precious items require special attention, are sentimental value or have a high financial value and some may be your valued belongings which makes it crucial to go the extra mile to secure your belongings like precious art pieces when relocating. Along with the excitement of moving precious art furniture, the experience can also be filled with stress and trepidation.

The logistics providers have to ensure that the precious belongings are delivered to the destination safely, securely and on time. Moving expensive art furniture demands a tailored approach since the one-solution-fits-all approach doesn't work, given the size and the unique nature of the furniture.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manish Bindal, CEO of Trans Cargo India, advised, “We must consider several important issues such as environmental conditions, available transportation services, the material of art furniture and security measures, factor in all these concerns and provide aptly tailored shipping arrangements with full proof packaging, state-of-the-art equipment and safe delivery of consignments.”

Listing some tips on relocating precious art pieces safely, Nitin O Mahipal, Managing Director at Mega Freight Movers, revealed the important things we must consider while moving precious art furniture:

1. Assess the items thoroughly - It is essential to consider and note each of your priceless possessions. Make a list of the items you’ll be carrying and make a detailed note of their condition (good, bad, damaged, etc.). If you’re able to, include the prices for each, do so. Sorting them should be done carefully, as certain valuables are delicate and may be destroyed.

2. Wrap it up right - Wrap each fragile item individually in a piece of new bubble wrap or packing paper. Wrapping fragile goods too tightly increases the risk of cracking or breaking them and hence wrapping them gently and tape it tight for added protection. Add a second layer of protection to the item by taping malleable cardboard pieces around it.

3. Use the right packing materials - Avoid saving costs by using your grocery or delivery boxes for the shifting of your important items. To secure your possessions, make sure you utilize the right packing supplies. Use high-quality packaging products like bubble wrap and sturdy cardboard boxes.

4. Insure your items - If you hire a skilled moving company, you will almost certainly receive moving insurance. Moving insurance adds an extra layer of protection to your goods. This will protect you in the event that your valuables are damaged while in transit.

5. Mark the boxes - Mark all valuable boxes with a visible fragile sticker. These boxes always sit on the top of heavy goods with a fitted rope around it to keep the box in place and encounter least movement during the transit.