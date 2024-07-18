Top 5 low-maintenance houseplants for newbies, no more dashed dreams of being a plant parent

Indoor spaces are incomplete without a dash of green. Plants spruce up your home and enrich your decor with vitality. They’re really what makes a house a home. Being a plant parent is delightful as you nurture and grow your green babies. But it’s also daunting, as the possibility of them withering and dying despite your care can thwart all your expectations of a green home. Don’t worry, all you need is beginner-friendly plants that will set you up on your journey to becoming a plant parent. Here are some resilient indoor plants that make nurturing them a breeze. These no-nonsense plants will make you proud.

Aloe Vera

You can go on a trip without worrying about your Aloe Vera plant. It can survive days without water.(Unsplash)

If you are a skincare junkie and aversive to water (like how you forget to hydrate both yourself and your plants), Aloe vera is just the ultimate tough plant for you. It grows huge, so you’ll need bigger pots. Even if you neglect watering for a few days, the succulent leaves store enough water. It just requires the bare minimum of water and indirect sunlight, so place it near a window. The plump, elongated leaves of Aloe Vera with serrated edges grab the spotlight in your home.

Snake plant

Snake plants can grow really tall. (Pexels)

The snake plant’s pointy sword-like leaves rightly earned the name ‘mother-in-law’s tongue.’ It’s a low-maintenance plant. Snake plants can thrive in both shady and sunny areas, and survive underwatering. It’s also great at filtering indoor air, converting carbon dioxide into oxygen at night. It’s best if it’s kept in the bedroom.

Golden Pothos

Golden Pothos is a fast-growing plant.(Pixabay)

The cascading vines of golden pothos will beautify your home. It’s a great hanging plant with its green foliage trailing. It’s fast-growing and thrives in low-light conditions as well, making it a perfect choice for a beginner-friendly houseplant. With minimal care, you have your home pulsating with greenery.

ZZ plant

ZZ plants naturally maintain their shape. (Pexels)

ZZ plant is a big prankster.Everyone mistakes this plant for fake decor. The glossy, dark green oval-shaped leaves look too artificial to be real. There’s no need for trimming or any support to maintain the shape of the plant. The leaves naturally tend to grow upwards. Again, as a low-maintenance plant ZZ plant is easy to be kept alive.

Spider plant

Spider plants have long, curling leaves that sprout baby spider plants.(Unsplash)

Spider plants have long, arching leaves and can easily grow in all kinds of pots. However, it is better suited as a hanging plant. Tiny spiderettes or baby spider plants grow from the leaves. You can trim these and plant them in a new pot. Adaptable to various conditions, it’s a must for beginners.

Bring life to your home with these plants and transform your place. Your busy lifestyle warrants undemanding plants that can keep up with you.