Traces of an alternative truth: When art becomes a satire on self and society

From the depths of human mind to poignant depictions of life, artists have used the power of the brush for self-expression. And in an ongoing show featuring the works of six contemporary artists from West Bengal, artworks span mediums — from charcoal works to acrylic on canvasses — and delve into the philosophical, physical, and socio-political ideas from various art voices.

“The exhibition got triggered by a song by Pink Floyd, after which the exhibition is named — The Dark Side of the Moon. The images interconnect and amalgamate in the gallery space, to point toward the insane times we are living in. In reality, there is no dark side of the moon, but it’s a metaphor for the artificiality of light it gets, and of the fake, unfulfilled mask society has put up,” explains Ayan Mukherjee, curator of the show. The exhibition also features 10 poems by the curator.

The show features works by artists Arindam Chatterjee, Atin Basak, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chhatrapati Dutta, Srikanta Paul and Saumik Chakraborty. Each one has shown a different perspective to society via their artworks, appearing to the viewer, like a window to the artist’s mind.

A canvas by Srikanta Paul on display at the group show.

Artist Srikanta Paul, for instance, merges elements of mythology with contemporary society. “I’ve imagined a rendition of Hanuman in the military attire to depict that for one in a position of power, many are working under you. And without them, the powerful person is just a normal being,” he shares. Meanwhile, Saumik Chakraborty, whose work is dominated by earthy and dark colours, tells us, “I believe an artist’s work is to keep countering the ruling perspective... They must leave traces of an alternative truth via their work. I am a common man, and I try to showcase the crisis of the common person via my art.”

Catch It Live

What: Dark Side of the Moon

Where: Gallery 1000A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

On till: May 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on Yellow Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter