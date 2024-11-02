In a world, where we are surrounded by concrete jungles, it is essential to have a space which offers respite from the daily hustles and within our homes, the terrace is the best space to connect with nature and forget the daily troubles of life. However, terraces are often overlooked or are used as places for storage but these spaces can be elevated to new realms with thoughtful landscaping and design elements. Transform your terrace: 7 unique landscaping ideas for a serene nature escape at home without artificial greens (Photo by the architects diary)

From green walls to vegetable gardens, various creative ideas can enhance the look of the terraces. Read on as experts from the design industry share landscaping solutions to elevate the terrace into a space of relaxation.

1. Maximising space with green walls

When landscaping on terraces, vertical gardening is the best way to infuse greenery in the space. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects, said, “Various plants can be included based on their characteristics such as texture, colour, and suitability for terrace planting. Low-maintenance, contemporary plants can improve the atmosphere of your terrace and make it feel more like an outside area. This vertical planting technique can help to eliminate pollutants, making it the perfect place to unwind. This can provide natural cooling and keep the temperature optimal.”

2. Integrating water fountains

As landscape consists of softscapes and hardscapes, including a water fountain can imbue a sense of tranquiltiy. “The sound of flowing water can create a sense of relaxation and create a serene retreat. These can be included in the form of sculptures or water cascades, depending on the space available. Additionally, to enhance the aesthetics, well lights or flood lights in warm hues can elevate the overall look,” explained Rohit Suraj, Founder and CEO at Urban Zen.

Water fountains have a beautiful aesthetic and are able to impart serenity and elegance to any space(Shutterstock)

3. Creating flower garden beds

Including various kinds of flowers and blooms in landscaping can add a sense of freshness to the landscaping. Highlighting the same, Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder of The KariGhars said, “Flowers like lilies, daisies, marigolds, butterfly peas and roses can infuse pops of colours into the landscapes. These with their fragrances can further trigger the senses, creating a joyful mood. These beds can be placed at intervals or in the center of the terrace to create a focal point.”

4. Zen landscaping in design

A fantastic idea to create a serene escape can be done by implementing the elements of Zen design. “With lots of plants and calming rock formations that encourage meditation, Zen landscaping can create a tranquil haven. Allow yourself to be transported to a state of Zen by the subtle drip of a little waterfall and the soothing rustle of bamboo,” said Ar Rajkumar Kumawat.

Seamlessly blend Zen gardens into your modern home decor (Photo by BangBangDa)

5. Vegetation with herbs

For those who like the idea of gardening, Herb garden is the best way to add aesthetics and practicality to the design. “Integrating plants like coriander, basil, or mint leaves can serve as a perfect element for taste buds and green thumbs. Fresh vegetables like tomatoes or cucumbers can also be planted, enhancing the idea of vegetation,” explained Rohit Suraj.

6. Adding whimsical pots and planters

“You can transform your terrace with colourful planters and pots of all sizes, shapes, and colours. You can also opt for various wall-mounted and hanging planter designs. Pots and troughs made of plastic might be a feasible solution but might require replacements. Instead, go for clay or terracotta pots that look better and work better as containers,” suggested Aashita Chadha.

7. Landscaping with Bonsai

Greenery can be infused with the Bonsai- the Japanese art of cultivating miniature trees. “This can add a touch of elegance and tranquility to your terrace. These living sculptures require careful attention and maintenance, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Bonsai can be used as focal points, creating a sense of zen and serenity in your outdoor space,” said Ar Rajkumar Kumawat.

Landscaping without artificial greens can be done in terraces, adding dynamic sense and creativity. With the right strategies and creativity, you can create a beautiful terrace that serves as a respite from your bustling lives.