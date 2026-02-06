Turn it up to 11: Sanjoy Narayan writes on the living legends of rock and jazz

One night last month, I think I had a melatonin-triggered dream (melatonin being notorious for inducing vivid, cinematic dreams) in which Bob Weir, with his wild white beard and thick moustache, sat on a high stool in the centre of a dark stage with a gentle spotlight bathing him in golden light. He was alone with just an acoustic guitar, singing an incredibly slowed-down version of Grateful Dead’s West LA Fadeaway. Joni Mitchell, 82, Paul McCartney, 83, Debbie Harry, 80, and Dionne Warwick, 85, all continue to perform. (Wikimedia, Getty, PaulMcCartney.com)

The dream was happy and soothing. Two days later, news broke of Weir’s death, aged 78. The dream turned out to be sadly prescient.

A few days later, I watched his hometown San Francisco’s touching farewell live on YouTube. It got me thinking about the other living legends of music that have been part of our lives for more than half a century, and how fortunate we are that some continue to perform and record as Weir did. Those thoughts were tinged with sadness. They are all in the twilight of their lives.

Willie Nelson, at 92, remains an astonishing force of nature. The country-music icon continues to tour with Outlaw Music Festival, still sleeping on his tour bus between shows as he has done for decades. There is something almost mythical about the way he picks up that guitar night after night. This year, there are whispers of a tour titled One Last Ride, though with Willie, one can always still hope there will be more.

Of the surviving Beatles, Ringo Starr, 85, is still on the road with his All-Starr Band, spreading his message of peace and love with the same gentle insistence. Paul McCartney, 83, continues to tour extensively, delivering timeless classics to massive crowds. I saw footage of a recent concert at which he played for nearly three hours, with an audience spanning generations hanging on every word.

Bob Dylan, 84, the Nobel laureate and eternal enigma, maintains an active touring schedule. Last year he touched down in Helsinki, where I live, and thousands stood in the sold-out arena, listening to that sandpaper voice reshape songs they thought they knew.

The Rolling Stones, those adorable reprobates, continue to defy every natural law. Mick Jagger, at 82, performs with the energy of someone a third his age, especially following the success of his 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. The memes about Keith Richards, also 82, are legion. How has a man who lived so hard outlasted everyone? (Perhaps rock-and-roll actually preserves rather than “destroys”.)