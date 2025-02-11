Valentine's Day 2025: Complete guide for the perfect flower bouquet; from the right blooms to wrappers

Valentine's Day 2025: A flower bouquet takes centre stage during Valentine’s Day celebrations, serving as a quintessential symbol of romance. It is the embodiment of the spirit of love. Valentine's Day 2025: Know what all kinds of flowers go into different layers of the bouquet.(Pexels)

A flower bouquet isn’t just for couples, even singles celebrating their ‘Galentine’s’ Day go for a beautiful bouquet to honour their friendships. In short, this expression of love on Valentine's Day can be for anyone: your lover, your friends, or even yourself.

In an interview with HT, Meeta Gutgutia, Co-Founder of Ferns N Petals, shared a detailed guide on how to curate the perfect flower bouquet, from the focal flowers to the filler blooms and the wrapping styles. Consider it a comprehensive guide when you are making it yourself or directing a florist.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Hug Day to Kiss Day, know about February's 7 days of love before Valentine's Day 2025

Focal flowers

First of all let's start with the focal flowers, the star blooms of the bouquet. Consider these flowers the heart of the bouquet that immediately grabs the eye. Generally, they are vibrant and bold, as well as setting the colour palette of the bouquet. Meeta reminded that in February with the transition from from winter to spring, many fresh, long-lasting flowers are available.

A bouquet can feature a variety of flowers, ranging from the timeless classic rose to something more unconventional and unique. Meeta Gutgutia shared this wide array of focal flowers for your bouquet:

Varieties of rose: While roses remain a staple, there are creative ways to curate bouquets beyond traditional red roses by blending unique colours and floral varieties.For those who love roses but want something distinct, shades like aqua, emma, and peach roses offer delicate hues that beautifully express different emotions of love. A combination of peach and aqua roses creates a soft, romantic aesthetic while mixing reds with blush pinks or whites can add depth and contrast.

Roses come in a wide variety of colours.(Shutterstock)

Beyond roses: To step away from roses altogether, many other flowers hold deep meaning and work beautifully in bouquets. Tulips, often associated with perfect love, bring a refined and elegant charm. Pink lilies symbolize admiration and tenderness, making them a meaningful choice for deepening a connection. Eustoma, with its delicate petals, signifies heartfelt emotions and a life filled with happiness. Daisies, in their soft whites and pastels, embody purity and simplicity, while Spray Carnations, with their ruffled petals, convey devotion and fascination.

Secondary flowers

Now that you have cast the star of your bouquet, it's time for the supporting cast as Meeta Gutgutia put it. She explained that the secondary flowers play the role of adding volume, texture, and fragrance.

The filler blooms and greens add a visual depth after the first layer of focal flowers.(PC: FNP)

She suggested these:

Oriental Lilies and Daisies: Go for a bouquet of Hydrangeas with Oriental Lilies and Daisies as secondary flowers, and gypsophila (baby’s breath) and eucalyptus as fillers in it.

Go for a bouquet of Hydrangeas with Oriental Lilies and Daisies as secondary flowers, and gypsophila (baby’s breath) and eucalyptus as fillers in it. Button daisies: Another interesting combination can be of Peach or Red Roses with Button Daisies in soft shades of pink and red.

Button daisies go well with pink roses.(PC: FNP)

Modern floral style: A creative combination of pink roses, purple daisies, white lilies, and green anthuriums brings a modern, sophisticated aesthetic to a floral arrangement.

A creative combination of pink roses, purple daisies, white lilies, and green anthuriums brings a modern, sophisticated aesthetic to a floral arrangement. Fillers and greenery: Eucalyptus leaves are a trending choice for their fragrance and aesthetic appeal. Baby’s breath continues to be a timeless filler that adds an airy, dreamy effect. Succulents can help to add variety and volume, while Ferns and Ruscus can add movement and structure.

Succulents among the pink roses add an interesting variety as fillers. (PC: FNP)

Wrapping & Presentation

Organic wrapping materials make the bouquet look different and unique. (PC: FNP)

The final wrapping is what transforms the collection of flowers into a beautiful bouquet. It even imparts an overall aesthetic to the flower, other than its functional role of tying the flowers together. Meeta recommended these tips for choosing the wrapping packaging:

Eco-friendly wrapping: Instead of plastic packaging, upcycled fabric wraps – using handloom cotton, raw silk, or block-printed muslin – bring a rich, artisanal touch to the bouquet.

Instead of plastic packaging, upcycled fabric wraps – using handloom cotton, raw silk, or block-printed muslin – bring a rich, artisanal touch to the bouquet. Artistic and vintage wrapping: Repurposing old sarees as wraps not only makes for a stunning presentation but also adds a sentimental element.

Repurposing old sarees as wraps not only makes for a stunning presentation but also adds a sentimental element. Handmade paper wrapping: Handmade paper, especially khadi or seed paper, is another elegant choice, offering the added benefit of being plantable.

Handmade paper, especially khadi or seed paper, is another elegant choice, offering the added benefit of being plantable. Baskets: Jute and cane baskets are also a wonderful alternative, lending a rustic charm while ensuring the packaging is reusable.

Jute and cane baskets are also a wonderful alternative, lending a rustic charm while ensuring the packaging is reusable. Ribbons: For finishing touches, velvet, satin, or organza ribbons add a luxurious feel, while natural twine or macramé knots bring in a bohemian elegance.

Additionally, she also suggested that one can gift flowers in a ceramic, brass, or glass vase.

Add-ons

Make the bouquet even more intimate with thoughtful add-ons. These additions are perfect for Valentine's Day. Consider giving these ads on with bouquets. This gesture will make your bouquet feel even more personal and meaningful.

Meeta recommended these add-ons:

Handwritten note: A handwritten note on handmade paper.

A handwritten note on handmade paper. Chocolates, teddies and fairy lights: Small surprises like chocolates or a soft teddy nestled within the bouquet can bring a sense of playfulness. For a little extra magic, weaving in battery-operated fairy lights creates a soft, romantic glow.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute decor ideas for a date night at home