Valentine's Day 2026: 5 decor hacks to style your interiors for date night in
Demonstrate your grand gesture of love by planning the perfect date night in. Nail the atmosphere by choosing the right decor features.
As the Valentine's Day countdown begins, plans usually revolve around booking the perfect restaurant with a long waitlist or organising an elaborate outing. But the truth is, the romantic date does not always have to be outside.
Sometimes, the most memorable, intimate moments unfold in the comfort of home. There is also a natural sense of ease, as home feels familiar, comforting and less performative, allowing you to be yourself and truly relax in each other's company. Conversations and laughter flow more spontaneously in such a setting. To plan the perfect date night in, it is crucial to pay attention to the decor so that the atmosphere sets the right mood.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist & Curator, Mita Mehta Studio, who shared with us some last-minute decor hacks. “Comfort is where connection starts. When a home feels relaxed and inviting, conversations linger, moments stretch, and date night feels perfect,” she noted.
This means that when a space is personal and less formal, it also lowers distractions and pressure. Various elements, from warm lighting to comfortable seating, help people to relax and indulge in longer conversations. Styling interiors also leaves a notable impression on your date, showcasing your willingness to put in efforts for them, so either way it is a win-win situation.
Here are the decor ideas Mita recommended:
1. Decor colours
- Skip pastels. They photograph well, but don’t do much for mood.
- For date night, lean into deep reds, oxblood, black, charcoal, or chocolate brown.
- Add red cushions to a neutral sofa, switch to black or dark ceramic dinnerware, and use tinted or smoked glassware, as these colours make the space feel more intimate instantly.
2. Flowers
- Choose other flowers instead of roses, as they are obvious.
- Go for single-variety arrangements.
- Deep red anthuriums, burgundy tulips, ranunculus, or even dark pink lilies work beautifully.
- Use low, wide vases for the dining table so conversation stays uninterrupted.
- Taller arrangements belong on sideboards or corners, not where you’re sitting across from each other.
3. Furniture arrangement
- Romance needs proximity.
- Pull chairs slightly closer together. Shift cushions inward. Layer one plush throw on the sofa or armchair, not five.
- Tactile fabrics like velvet, bouclé, or brushed cotton.
4. Lights
- Overhead lights don't evoke the right mood. Turn them off.
- Use table lamps, floor lamps, and candles instead. Warm bulbs only.
- If lighting candles, cluster them in odd numbers and vary the heights. A few well-placed lights make a space feel intentional, not staged.
5. Coffee table arrangement
- Clear visual clutter.
- One tray on the coffee table. One bowl of chocolates or fruit. Leave space.
