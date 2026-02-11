Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares best home spa treatments for romantic Valentine's Day 2026 weekend
Valentine's Day 2026: How to create a romantic home spa experience for Valentine's Day? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain shares simple tips.
This Valentine’s Day, why not shift the focus from crowded restaurants to the sanctuary of your home? Shahnaz Husain, a name synonymous with herbal beauty for over five decades, suggests that the greatest gift you can give on Valentine’s Day 2026 — whether to a partner or yourself — is the gift of holistic rejuvenation. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 7 anti-ageing face masks for younger looking skin: Banana, lemon, matcha
Transforming your space into a sanctuary
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz shares that Valentine’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is an opportunity to experience 'serene, calm, and healing vibes that fill your heart with love'. According to her, an at-home spa is a sensory journey designed to release musculoskeletal tension and calm the nervous system.
She says, "A DIY spa treatment is an immersive experience that offers you healing aromas that work on releasing musculoskeletal tension and rejuvenate you. This can be a self-love day or you can enjoy the same with your partner. A spa date at your home is easy to create and fun."
To set the stage for a 'romantic sanctuary', she recommends focusing on these sensory pillars:
⦿ Aromatic ambiance: Use scented candles like rose or jasmine. For a deeper effect, use oil diffusers with ylang-ylang, patchouli, or vanilla to elevate the mood.
⦿ Auditory bliss: Curate a playlist of soft beats, white noise, or even ASMR to soothe the mind.
⦿ Tactile luxury: Swap standard linens for soft silk bedding, microfiber towels, and plush robes to mimic a five-star spa environment.
DIY beauty rituals for two
Shahnaz encourages couples (or individuals practising self-love) to engage in 'hands-on' treatments that foster connection:
1. The glow-enhancing face mask
Shahnaz suggests you mix a pinch of turmeric, half a teaspoon of sandalwood powder, a few drops of olive oil, and rose water to create a paste. Apply to the face and neck, rinsing with lukewarm water once dry. For couples, she suggests applying the mask to each other to turn a beauty routine into a bonding moment.
2. Therapeutic massages
⦿ Body: Use essential oils tailored to your goal—lavender for relaxation, jasmine for romance, or lemongrass for a refreshing zing.
⦿ Scalp: Warm up organic coconut or sandalwood oil and use light, rhythmic strokes on the head, neck, and shoulders.
⦿ Reflexology: Indulge in a foot soak with rose petals and bath bombs, followed by a pressure-point massage to melt away stress.
Feeding the soul: the sensory menu
A spa day is incomplete without internal nourishment. Shahnaz suggests a curated selection of 'clean' indulgences:
⦿ Herbal tea tasting: Experiment with blends of hibiscus, mint, and basil.
⦿ The chocolate and fruit factor: A dark chocolate platter or an exotic fruit salad seasoned with rock salt and lemon provides a guilt-free treat.
⦿ Hydration: Keep a bottle of detox water (cucumber, lemon, and mint) nearby to maintain a glow from within.
Mindfulness and emotional connection
Beyond the physical treatments, Shahnaz suggests 'mind relaxation' through synchronised breathing and couples' yoga. She also highlights the power of gratitude rituals. "First write your positive affirmations together and help each other build an attitude of gratitude," she says, adding, "Practicing this aloud fosters emotional intimacy and communication."
Shahnaz’s philosophy for Valentine’s Day 2026 is clear: true connection begins with the self. By transforming your routine into a ritual, you create a space where the mind and soul can find peace. Whether you are celebrating with a partner or enjoying your own company, this DIY spa experience is an 'invigorating journey' that reflects inner harmony outward.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
