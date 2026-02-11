Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares best home spa treatments for romantic Valentine's Day 2026 weekend

This Valentine’s Day, why not shift the focus from crowded restaurants to the sanctuary of your home? Shahnaz Husain, a name synonymous with herbal beauty for over five decades, suggests that the greatest gift you can give on Valentine’s Day 2026 — whether to a partner or yourself — is the gift of holistic rejuvenation. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 7 anti-ageing face masks for younger looking skin: Banana, lemon, matcha Shahnaz Husain says Valentine's Day is an opportunity to experience a relaxing spa day at home. Here's how. (Freepik)

Transforming your space into a sanctuary In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz shares that Valentine’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is an opportunity to experience 'serene, calm, and healing vibes that fill your heart with love'. According to her, an at-home spa is a sensory journey designed to release musculoskeletal tension and calm the nervous system.

She says, "A DIY spa treatment is an immersive experience that offers you healing aromas that work on releasing musculoskeletal tension and rejuvenate you. This can be a self-love day or you can enjoy the same with your partner. A spa date at your home is easy to create and fun."

To set the stage for a 'romantic sanctuary', she recommends focusing on these sensory pillars:

⦿ Aromatic ambiance: Use scented candles like rose or jasmine. For a deeper effect, use oil diffusers with ylang-ylang, patchouli, or vanilla to elevate the mood.

⦿ Auditory bliss: Curate a playlist of soft beats, white noise, or even ASMR to soothe the mind.

⦿ Tactile luxury: Swap standard linens for soft silk bedding, microfiber towels, and plush robes to mimic a five-star spa environment.