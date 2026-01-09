Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares the ultimate morning routine for naturally radiant and glowing skin

In an era of complex chemical peels and multi-step beauty routines, Shahnaz Husain is advocating for a return to roots. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the herbal beauty expert with over five decades of expertise in skincare, shared her 'secret sauce' for a naturally glowing complexion: a morning ritual grounded in ancient Indian principles. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain said that using natural ingredients like turmeric and coconut oil can make all the difference. (Pics: Shahnaz Husain and Freepik)

She said: “When the skin is healthy, it leads to radiant and beautiful skin naturally. Your morning routine sets the tone for the day. Using natural ingredients like triphala, turmeric, and coconut oil can make all the difference.”

The 'holy trinity' of herbal skincare

Shahnaz Husain highlighted three powerhouse ingredients that form the backbone of a successful skincare routine:

⦿ Triphala: A blend of amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki. It detoxifies the body and balances the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha), ensuring internal health reflects externally.

⦿ Turmeric: Containing the active compound curcumin, it inhibits melanin production to reduce hyperpigmentation and soothe inflammation.

⦿ Coconut oil: Rich in fatty acids, it locks in moisture, supports the skin barrier, and promotes collagen production.

Shahnaz shared that ‘each skin is different’, offering specific herbal masks and toners to address unique needs.(Unsplash)

The 5-step morning ritual

To achieve that elusive lit-from-within glow, she recommended the following sequence:

⦿ Oil pulling (5 minutes): Swish coconut oil in your mouth to pull out toxins. This systemic detox reduces inflammation that often manifests as skin breakouts.

⦿ Triphala water toner: Steep one teaspoon of triphala powder in warm water. Once cooled, use it to tighten pores and balance the skin’s pH.

⦿ Turmeric face mask: Mix 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric with coconut oil or yoghurt. Apply for 10–15 minutes to brighten and soothe.

⦿ Massage and moisturize: Use warm coconut oil on the face and body. Husain suggests using upward strokes to stimulate blood flow and aid lymphatic drainage.

⦿ Sun protection: Never skip protection. Use a natural sunscreen or an SPF-rated product to guard against UV damage.

Tailoring care to your skin type

Shahnaz shared that ‘each skin is different’, offering specific herbal masks and toners to address unique needs:

⦿ Oily skin type

Recommended face mask: Neem + multani mitti + rosewater

Recommended toner: Green tea + witch hazel

⦿ Dry skin type

Recommended face mask: Amla + coconut oil + honey

Recommended toner: Aloe vera + honey

⦿ Sensitive skin type

Recommended face mask: Rose petal + sandalwood + milk

Recommended toner: Cucumber juice + chamomile

⦿ Combination skin type

Recommended face mask: Turmeric + yoghurt + honey

Recommended toner: Rosewater + apple cider vinegar

The golden rules for success

For those looking to transition to a natural skincare routine, she offered three 'rules of thumb':

⦿ Know your dosha: Vata skin needs extra moisture, pitta needs cooling, and kapha needs exfoliation.

⦿ The patch test: Always test new herbal ingredients on a small area first to ensure no allergic reactions occur.

⦿ Consistency is key: She said, “Achieving radiant skin is not a day’s work or something that happens overnight. Regular maintenance ensures healthy skin.”

By combining these topical treatments with a lifestyle practices like yoga and healthy eating, Shahnaz believes anyone can unlock a 'flawless, radiant' complexion that lasts a lifetime.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.