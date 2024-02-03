Partner Yoga poses are an excellent way to build trust and connection between individuals. These poses involve two people working together to achieve a balanced and synchronised sequence, requiring communication, cooperation and mutual support. Heating up your connection: 8 Couple Yoga exercises for warm evenings (Photo by Miriam Alonso on Pexels)

By engaging in partner Yoga, participants can strengthen their bond and deepen their connection in various ways. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “The physical aspect of partner Yoga also promotes a sense of connection. As partners synchronise their movements, they become attuned to each other's bodies and breath. This shared physical experience creates a harmonious connection, fostering a deeper understanding of one another. This synchronised movement can be especially powerful in fostering a sense of unity and togetherness.”

He suggested the following Couple Yoga exercises for warm evenings:

Double Downward Dog: Begin in a traditional downward dog position. Your partner stands facing your back, aligning their hands with yours. Adjust your distance to find a comfortable stretch for both partners. Seated Forward Bend: Sit facing your partner with your legs extended straight. Reach for each other's hands and maintain a gentle pull to deepen the stretch. Partner Boat Pose: Sit facing each other with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold hands and lean back, lifting your feet off the ground, forming a "V" shape. Back-to-Back Chair Pose: Stand back-to-back with your partner. Bend your knees and sink into a chair pose, keeping your backs connected. Partner Tree Pose: Stand beside your partner and lift one leg, placing the sole of your foot against the inner thigh of the standing leg. Hold hands for balance and support. Partner Camel Pose: Kneel facing each other, about an arm's length apart. Reach back and hold onto your partner's hips while extending your spine backward. Double Child's Pose: Begin in a child's pose position. Your partner mirrors your position, creating a mirrored symmetry. Partner Twist: Sit cross-legged facing each other, legs intertwined. Place one hand on your partner's opposite knee and gently twist in opposite directions.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed, “Partner Yoga poses not only enhance physical well-being but also foster trust and communication. They encourage individuals to be present in the moment, focusing on the connection with their partner. Incorporate these poses into your routine for a fun and rewarding shared Yoga experience. Beyond the physical benefits, partner Yoga poses encourage mutual support. The act of supporting each other in various poses reinforces the idea that partners are there for each other, both on and off the mat. This mutual support strengthens the emotional connection between individuals, creating a sense of reliability and dependability in the relationship.”

He concluded, “Partner Yoga can also be a source of laughter and joy. Some poses may challenge participants to step out of their comfort zones, leading to shared moments of lightheartedness. Laughter is a powerful bonding tool and experiencing it together in a Yoga setting can create lasting memories that contribute to a positive and resilient relationship.”