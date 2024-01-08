close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / When the lens reveals excesses

When the lens reveals excesses

ByParoma Mukherjee
Jan 08, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Peter Magubane, who died recently, was part of a legacy of photographers whose photographs helped uncover the suffering of people in undemocratic regimes

On January 1, photographers and human rights activists woke up to the news of Peter Magubane’s death at 91. Magubane turned his lens on the cruelty of apartheid in South Africa at its peak. His stark images of the racial divide led to him being punished and kept in solitary confinement for 586 days and for five years after, he was not allowed to meet more than one person at a time. In the wake of his death, here’s looking at some other photographers who chose to turn the lens on undemocratic regimes across the world.

Peter Magubane: File - South African photographer Peter Magubane, speaks with The Associated Press during an interview at his home, in Johannesburg, Thursday June 2, 2016. Magubane, a fearless photographer who captured the violence and horror of South Africa’s brutal apartheid era of racial oppression and was then entrusted with documenting Nelson Mandela’s first years of freedom after his release from prison, has died. He was 91. The South African National Editors’ Forum said it had been informed by Magubane's family that he died on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

