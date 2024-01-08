When the lens reveals excesses
Jan 08, 2024 08:45 AM IST
Peter Magubane, who died recently, was part of a legacy of photographers whose photographs helped uncover the suffering of people in undemocratic regimes
On January 1, photographers and human rights activists woke up to the news of Peter Magubane’s death at 91. Magubane turned his lens on the cruelty of apartheid in South Africa at its peak. His stark images of the racial divide led to him being punished and kept in solitary confinement for 586 days and for five years after, he was not allowed to meet more than one person at a time. In the wake of his death, here’s looking at some other photographers who chose to turn the lens on undemocratic regimes across the world.
