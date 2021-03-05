Why we fidget... and should you stop?
Sports manager Siddharth Bhattacharya finds it difficult to remain still. If he is at work and there is a pen within sight, he’ll want to pick it up and fiddle with it even while doing something else on his laptop. Sometimes, without realising it, he’ll idly tap his feet on the floor or against a table leg.
Bhattacharya does not think of this as something to worry about. Neither do many others who, like him, have a habit of twiddling their thumbs, blinking too much, or making unconscious repetitive motions that most of us dismiss within the umbrella category of fidgeting. But why do we do fidget? And is there an upside?
A study conducted by the University of Missouri in 2016 suggests that mild fidgeting activities such as feet tapping or thumb twiddling can even reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Fidgeting is also an innocuous way to focus or channel a wandering mind — the external manifestation of a mental engine humming along nicely.
“Fidgeting can become cause for concern if it interferes with your ability to focus on a task or disrupts your general well-being, say by hampering sleep patterns,” says Dr Sonal Anand, psychiatrist at Wockhardt hospital, Mumbai. “It can also be a symptom. Severe fidgeting can be indicative of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which is usually found in children but can also show up in adults.”
Excessive fidgeters – those who can’t seem to concentrate without tapping their nails on a desk, or keep one foot shaking as they complete a written exam, for instance – stand to face fatigue more easily. “It can be one of the manifestations of anxiety too, particularly in older patients,” says consultant psychiatrist and therapist, Parul Tank.
So how does one tell the difference? If your mild fidgeting isn’t bothering you or anyone around you and if you can stop after a task is done, there is likely no cause for worry. If, however, your fidgeting tends to recur or intensify at a particular time of the day, if it is triggered or exacerbated by stress or you find you’re unable to function effectively without fidgeting, it might indicate an associated condition such as ADHD or anxiety.
Can’t keep still? Here are 5 things to try
Get organised. Make notes and lists, set deadlines. A routine can act as a guide and an organised routine is a calming mechanism. It will allow you to gain a sense of control over your day and help you focus.
Get some exercise. A worked-out body tends to be less coiled. Exercise also releases endorphins — also known as happiness hormones — that induce feelings of positivity and calm the mind. Outdoor exercise amid nature works best. Yoga and meditation are effective too.
Lay off the poisons. Alcohol and smoking have been shown to aggravate nervous fidgeting as well as fidgeting as a result of anxiety or ADHD.
Break the spiral. If you just can’t stop moving, take a break to walk around, use a stress ball or do a few minutes of simple stretches to break the pattern and bring your mind back into focus.
Find the cause. If all else fails, find out what your fidgeting is a symptom of and treat the condition at its root.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheels up! Biker Harith Noah on his record-setting finish for India at Dakar 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighting fit: Four indigenous martial arts get a Khelo India boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why we fidget... and should you stop?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bin there, done that: Vani Murthy knows how to refuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A calendar of truth and lies: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalmia: Raza’s vibrant works with underlying meanings made him better known
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Sporting Life: Are we prepped for Tokyo, asks Rudraneil Sengupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder women: Anupama Chopra picks her top heroines of the silver screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Touring the Frick Madison, New York’s newest cultural landmark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox