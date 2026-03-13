World Sleep Day deals up to 70% off: Price drop on memory foam mattresses for a good night's sleep

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 4 Inch Bed Mattress | Anti-Bacterial Fabric Cover |10 Years Warranty|(Queen Size,72x60x4 inches)View Details
Comfortable sleep has slowly moved from a simple necessity to a conscious lifestyle choice for many people. Long work hours, constant screen exposure, and city noise often leave people craving deeper rest at night. That is exactly why World Sleep Day promotions attract so much attention each year. This season, several online retailers and home brands are offering generous price cuts on memory foam mattresses, with discounts reaching up to 70%.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.
These mattresses are known for supporting the body evenly, easing pressure on the back, and helping sleepers stay comfortable through the night. A good mattress can change how mornings feel. Major deals now make upgrading your mattress far easier for shoppers hoping for better sleep and calmer mornings today.
Why did I select these top picks?
• Only products with ratings of four stars or above were included, as consistently high ratings usually indicate reliable comfort and quality.
• Well-known and trusted brands were prioritised since they tend to maintain better manufacturing standards and long-term product performance.
• Detailed customer feedback was reviewed to understand real-life experiences related to comfort, durability, and everyday usability.
Top 6 memory foam mattresses
The Flo Ergo mattress pairs thoughtful comfort with dependable support for everyday sleep. A layer of aloe vera-infused gel memory foam cushions the body gently, while responsive base foam keeps the spine aligned through the night. Motion Isolation technology helps limit disturbance from movement on the other side of the bed. The breathable 3D spacer fabric cover supports airflow, creating a cool, relaxed sleep surface suited to warm nights.
SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress brings balanced comfort and steady support to everyday sleep. The AirGen memory foam layer allows better airflow while adapting gently to body contours, helping reduce heat buildup during the night. Its medium firm feel supports healthy spinal alignment and eases pressure on the back. Finished with a bamboo-based antibacterial fabric cover, the mattress keeps the sleep surface fresh, clean, and comfortable for daily use.
Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ Orthopaedic Mattress blends comfort with intelligent support for restful nights. Its three-layer structure includes soft foam, adaptive BodyIQ memory foam, and high-resilience base foam that supports the body evenly. The design absorbs movement effectively, helping partners sleep without disturbance. A breathable outer cover manages moisture and keeps the surface fresh, making this mattress a practical choice for consistent everyday comfort.
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Mattress is designed for sleepers who prefer steady support through the night. Layers of memory foam and responsive support foam adapt gently to body contours while helping maintain proper spinal alignment. The high-density base adds durability and stability for everyday use. Covered in breathable premium fabric, the surface remains comfortable and airy, making it suitable for warm nights and long, restful sleep.
Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic mattress focuses on balanced support and everyday comfort. Its adaptive memory foam layer gently cushions pressure points while helping the body rest in a natural position. The five-zone orthopaedic structure supports different areas of the body for improved spinal alignment. Wrapped in luxury antimicrobial fabric, the mattress keeps the surface fresh and hygienic, making it suitable for people who value supportive and comfortable sleep.
Kurlon Orthopaedic mattress is designed to support healthy sleep posture and everyday comfort. The memory foam quilted surface responds gently to body heat and weight, helping ease pressure on the back and shoulders. Its structure supports the natural curve of the spine for relaxed rest through the night. A hypoallergenic finish and soft polyester blend cover keep the sleep surface clean, breathable, and comfortable for regular use.
Memory foam responds to body heat and pressure, gently adapting to the sleeper’s shape. This helps spread weight evenly and reduce pressure on joints. Many sleepers find it comfortable as the surface supports the body while keeping the spine in a relaxed position during sleep.
Yes. Memory foam can help maintain natural spinal alignment by adjusting to body contours. This support may ease pressure around the lower back, shoulders, and hips, making it a common choice for people looking for balanced support during sleep.
Earlier versions often felt warm, though many modern designs include cooling gel layers or breathable fabrics. These features help improve airflow and reduce heat buildup, making the mattress more comfortable in warmer climates.
A good quality memory foam mattress can last several years with proper care. Regular rotation, a supportive bed base, and a clean cover can help maintain comfort and shape over time.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
