Ayurvastra: Clothing that’s good for your body, mind and soul

lifestyle

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:24 IST

We bet you must have read about the potential medicinal benefits of herbs taken through supplements, teas, tinctures and aromatics. And the pandemic made them more valuable! Ayurveda in all spheres of life including clothing is becoming more and more appealing to a generation that is seeking holistic well-being in times of turbulence.

Ayurvastra, a word from Sanskrit roughly meaning life cloth. A branch of Ayurvedic traditional Indian medicine that uses herb-infused and herb-dyed organic fabrics as healing agents, especially for skin, joint and respiratory conditions. Don’t we all reimagine a post-pandemic future that is thoughtful, mindful and compassionate. Adopting lifestyle choices that nourishes our soul spiritually and also helps in healing our body seems like the perfect choice.

Hemant Sagar, Ayurganic, says, “ Healing textiles are enriched with nourishment that enhances the wearer’s mind, body and soul. We take extreme pride in our fabrics that are uplifting not just for the wearer but the environment at large. The aim is to make sure that everything, from the very cottonseed to the final garment, contributes to the well being of the wearer.”

Ayurvastra fabrics not only give a good feeling to the skin but the good properties of herbs reach into the pores of the body. Natural fibers like cotton are good for the skin and when it is dyed with natural medicinal rich herbs, it further enhances the comfort level and soft feel to the skin.

The brand Ayurganic uses wild basil, sandalwood and ginger to treat garments ( Photo: Ayurganic/Instagram )

Archi Modi, founder, Ayurvastra says, “Pandemic made all of us realise the importance of balance in life. Made us realise that we need to stop and reflect back on what has happened so far. Indian culture has always been about sustainability.”

Archi believes that Ayurvastra is the need of the hour and the Indian textile industry is well placed to accelerate this moment. She says, “Due to the ancient knowledge of Ayurvastra and the availability of skilled craftsmen possessing the knowledge of the complex technique, India is in a better position to leverage this sustainable product.”

A creation by Akhila using Ayurvastra technique ( Photo: Akhila_240/Instagram )

The organic product resonates with a new generation of conscious consumers. “Brands are trying to bridge the gap between past and present and trying to make Ayurvastra relevant to today’s generation through design intervention, good visual communication, creating short films, collaborating with artisans, participating in fashion weeks, making this concept as a part of fashion so that the message spread to the masses.”

Time to create a shift from the fast fashion industry to locally consume Ayurvastra. Aren’t we all supposed to be on the road to atma-niirbhar!