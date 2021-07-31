Bhumi Pednekar carries her own cutlery, gives fans peek into sustainable life

Bhumi Pednekar is a self professed climate warrior, and other than offering fans glimpses into her life, the actor also often shares the importance of doing our bit for animals, the environment, to be more mindful of climate change, and most recently on how to practice sustainable living habits in our day to day life.

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day recently, Bhumi took to her Instagram feed and shared with her fans and followers a beginner's guide to practising sustainable living habits. The Durgamati actor captioned the video that showed her many eco-friendly choices on the daily, "A peep into my sustainable lifestyle choices." The video had the text 'Start to a sustainable life for beginners' written at the top, as Bhumi's mehendi laden hands showed her many efforts towards sustainable living practices.

The first tip was to carry your own bottle of water and to avoid the use of single-use plastic pet bottles. Bhumi also shared how she carries her morning coffee in a refillable metal sipper, writing, “I like it cold and strong. Cause it’s hot.” Bhumi also wrote, "I also carry my own set of cutlery, spoon, fork and chopsticks.”









Bhumi went on to share how she never uses disposable plates, showing her metal thaali with its many divisions, writing, “I never use paper plates or plastic plates. I eat on a simple plate with divisions. Also saves water because lesser utensils to wash.” Bhumi also showed a customised metal straw that had her name inscribed on it, writing, “Ditch plastic straws.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently revealed that she would feature in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. This would mark the third collaboration between Akshay and Bhumi after the duo shared screen space in the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The two have also worked together on Bhumi's Durgamati, on which Akshay served as co-producer. Bhumi also has Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

