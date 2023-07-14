Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why London is the kingdom of flavour

I went to London for three packed days to attend a meeting. But no matter what I did, I was never too far from India. 51 Buckingham Gate, facing St James Court Hotel (above) is an apartments-only hotel run by the Taj group.

House of Ming offers familiar favourites and dishes that appeal to contemporary diners in London.

On my first night in London, I went to the recently opened Socca. This is a Southern French restaurant where the chef is Claude Bosi, a culinary heavyweight who has two Michelin stars at Bibendum, his other restaurant. Socca is a sort of La Petite Maison for grown-ups who want good food, not just a Riviera vibe. And of course, Claude’s food (which I first tried many years ago at Hibiscus) is terrific. We had perfectly fried courgette flowers, the eponymous socca (a sort of besan chilla made by French people) the last of the season’s English asparagus, a tart lentil salad, oysters, carpaccio, snails and an intense beef cheek with golden shoe-string fries. Southern French restaurant Socca is owned by chef Claude Bosi and Samyukta Nair (above), granddaughter of Captain Nair, who founded the Leela hotel chain.

Socca has taken over the old Richoux tea room space on South Audley Street (always a favourite with wealthy Indians who lived in the Park Lane hotels) and transformed it into a little corner of the Mediterranean. Indians will be delighted to know that there are many vegetarian options and not an anchovy in sight. Socca has taken over the old Richoux tea room space on South Audley Street (always a favourite with wealthy Indians who lived in the Park Lane hotels) and transformed it into a little corner of the Mediterranean.

I ordered food that went with the wine, Cos d’Estournel, 1975, and while it took an hour for the wine to open up, we drank a Greek red (surprisingly good) and snacked on fresh salami. The sommeliers (at all the Noble Rots, all the servers are very knowledgeable sommeliers) warned me that in 1975, they had not heard of Robert Parker so the chateaus of Bordeaux made elegant, classy wines, not the powerful fruit bombs that Parker likes. (Apparently they have to explain this to guests because too many people expect big wines.) She was right: It was a terrific wine. Mountain is chef Tomos Parry’s newest restaurant, where he’s applying Spanish techniques to British produce. His sobrasada sausage was made in Britain and tasted better than ones from Majorca.

This time around, the Taj is being cleverer. Though they have kept the House of Ming name, the idea is not to faithfully reproduce the Delhi restaurant. The menu has some House of Ming favourites, but it also has new dishes that should appeal to contemporary diners in London. It is a difficult balance to pull off. I had thought that they would just divide the menu into two sections: House of Ming classics (the Delhi favourites) and a section of newer dishes, more attuned to the London market. That way, the restaurant was guaranteed a base clientele of Indian fans without seeming out of place in London. The wine at Soho’s Noble Rot is always good and is reasonably priced.

Sticking with the Indian connection, I went back after many years to Quilon. The restaurant has been helmed by chef Sriram Aylur from the time when the Taj was keen on Malayalis and Malayali food. The menu was inspired by Karavali, where Sriram had been the chef. It took a year to convince Londoners to eat dishes that were hits in Bangalore (In those days, Karavali was one of India’s best restaurants). Sriram pulled it off. Ironically, while the original Karavali has ceased to be of much interest now, Quilon is still one of London’s best Indian restaurants. It has been 24 years now and for at least 14 of them, Quilon has kept its Michelin star. The Cos d’Estournel, 1975.

When I ate at Brat, I knew that Tomos had the ability to cook meat over a fire in a way that only the Spanish (Extebarri of course, but many others ) and those who have followed their lead understand: Lennox Hastie in Australia, Dave Pynt in Singapore, etc. But it was clear that Tomos had less interest in simply reproducing Spanish dishes and more in mastering the complexities of cooking with fire.

