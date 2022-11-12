Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Ace your winter style

Ami Patel: Ace your winter style

brunch
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Winter wardrobe Q Overcoats, trenchcoats, bombers and leather jackets—how do I pick from these? —Sonakshi, Mumbai

ByAmi Patel

Winter wardrobe

Q Overcoats, trenchcoats, bombers and leather jackets—how do I pick from these?

—Sonakshi, Mumbai

The winter may need a lot of layering to keep you warm, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t won’t be stylish. The thumb rule is to pick what suits you the most. Try on all of the options and see what works with your personality as well.

And then, layer it keeping a few things in mind:

• Start with some simple basic colours, designs and patterns.

Go for solids if you’re too sceptical.

• Don’t complicate it with too much colour at one go. Three shades is the max you should begin with.

• You’ll slowly learn the right mix of colours, prints and cuts with time.

• Accessorise with simple pieces when there is a lot happening with your outfit. A statement piece only works if you have a basic outfit.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

