Ami Patel: Eye style

Confused about which frames work best for you? Here are tips that will help you pick the ideal type according to your face shape
Know what frames work for you
Published on Jun 10, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

Eye spy

What eyewear frames should one go for, based on the different face types?

—Alka, Via Instagram

Opt for round frames if you have an angular face. This works best as it brings some contrast to your face shape, and helps it look softer too. Thinner, angular frames work better for rounder faces as these help define your face shape better. As far as the size is concerned, just make sure your face isn’t hidden behind your glasses.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

