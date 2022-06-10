Ami Patel: Eye style

Eye spy

What eyewear frames should one go for, based on the different face types?

—Alka, Via Instagram

Opt for round frames if you have an angular face. This works best as it brings some contrast to your face shape, and helps it look softer too. Thinner, angular frames work better for rounder faces as these help define your face shape better. As far as the size is concerned, just make sure your face isn’t hidden behind your glasses.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

