Ami Patel: Foot friendly

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 11:47 PM IST

A step-by-step breakdown of a pedicure you can give to yourself and make it a therapeutic experience

ByAmi Patel

Q How can I give myself a good pedicure at home?

—Rakesh, Mumbai

There is a whole range of products available in the market today to make this a relaxing and almost therapeutic experience. Go for products that you like and that work for you. And I recommend you do this at least twice a week, for best results.

* Soak your feet in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can use a bucket but a foot bowl would be much better. Make sure you add some bath salts and essential oils. Lukewarm water works best.

* Use a foot file and a pumice stone to gently scrape off all the dead skin under your feet. then, file and clean your nails.

*Rinse your feet and pat them dry.

*Use a foot cream or body butter cream to moisturise your feet and a cuticle oil for your nails.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

