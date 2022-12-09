Ami Patel: Get your glitter on

Glitz & glamour

Q What kind of glitter make-up is in this season?

—Silkie, via Instagram

The transition from Spring to Winter has created a spike in the quotient of colour in everything, whether it is our fashion choices or the beauty ensembles. As a result, tints like purple, orange and pink are basking on the humble crease of the eyes this year. Play around with the shades, but make sure you don’t mix it all up. Opt for one that matches your outfit and lip shade. A less vivid shade works for the evenings, but you should go all out during the winter brunches.

If you are someone who likes subtle make-up, then glitter variants in the likes of bronze, champagne and gold are best suited for you. Make sure you don’t overdo it during day events and dos, though.

Make sure you don’t put glitter everywhere. Just the eyes or the lips, if you like. Avoid both.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch