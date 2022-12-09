Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Get your glitter on

Ami Patel: Get your glitter on

brunch
Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Glitz & glamour Q What kind of glitter make-up is in this season? —Silkie, via Instagram The transition from Spring to Winter has created a spike in the quotient of colour in everything, whether it is our fashion choices or the beauty ensembles

Glitter make-up tips for you
Glitter make-up tips for you
ByAmi Patel

Glitz & glamour

Q What kind of glitter make-up is in this season?

—Silkie, via Instagram

The transition from Spring to Winter has created a spike in the quotient of colour in everything, whether it is our fashion choices or the beauty ensembles. As a result, tints like purple, orange and pink are basking on the humble crease of the eyes this year. Play around with the shades, but make sure you don’t mix it all up. Opt for one that matches your outfit and lip shade. A less vivid shade works for the evenings, but you should go all out during the winter brunches.

If you are someone who likes subtle make-up, then glitter variants in the likes of bronze, champagne and gold are best suited for you. Make sure you don’t overdo it during day events and dos, though.

Make sure you don’t put glitter everywhere. Just the eyes or the lips, if you like. Avoid both.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out