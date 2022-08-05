Ami Patel: Monsoon self-care

Put your best foot

What’s the ideal monsoon footwear that I can opt for that’s comfortable, skid-free and looks good?

—Aniket, Mumbai

Waterproof footwear is best for the monsoon. These include footwear made of either plastic or rubber sole that will repel the water and keep the feet dry. Besides, those with a comfortable strap will provide excellent grip to your ankle, thereby saving you from slippery grounds and falls.

Pillow rubber sliders that have chunky soles, or even moderate soles work.

Chunky clogs are available in a variety of colours to choose from based on your preference. This is a good option for comfort, besides being skid-free and keeping your style in check.

Hair care

What hairstyle can I opt for that’s manageable in the monsoon?

—Karen, Mumbai

Sleek bun, pigtails, braids, messy low ponytail, and the half up half down bun are ideal. Given that the monsoon rains are rather unpredictable, which means humidity levels may rise or decrease from, opting for a hairstyle that keeps your hair in place is best. These hairstyles will keep your hair from looking shabby and excessively frizzy, making it manageable.

Pigtails and sleek buns are also options that work on shorter hair. Of course, it’s also important to stick to your haircare regime during this season.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

